JLR overhauls online buying and launches ‘Own. Subscribe. Rent’ services

Jaguar Land Rover is giving customers the choice of owning, subscribing and renting their next car through its overhauled website.

Branded ‘Own. Subscribe. Rent’, the new service has been designed to replicate an online concierge, allowing customers to choose their preferred ownership model.

The new options have been launched at the same time as Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has improved and streamlined its fully-online sales process.

Pricing is now displayed at the start of the process, rather than at the end, and a new document portal holds customer files such as proof of identity securely.

Once uploaded, customers can share documents directly with their chosen dealer.

Upon completion of the purchase, customers can select to either have their new vehicle delivered to their home, or have a personal handover and overview of the vehicle’s features with an expert in a showroom.

Aside from buying a car outright online, JLR is also making it easier for customer to subscribe or rent one of its cars.

Customers in London and Manchester, or further afield for a fee, can rent via ‘Road Trip Rentals and a JLR car is delivered to their door.

Meanwhile, JLR also revealed 80 per cent of customers using its Pivotal car subscription service are new to the Jaguar and Land Rover brands.

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK MD, said: ‘More luxury goods and experiences are consumed and shared in the digital space than ever before, and consumer expectations are high for both quality and convenience.

‘We strive to stay at the forefront of the latest innovations through a rigorous digital transformation, and bringing the luxury of choice to our customers is a key part in that journey.

‘We now have a market-leading online experience that delivers ultimate convenience and confidence in a tailored way for Jaguar and Land Rover customers.’