Jun 16: Johnson guilty of ‘repeated contempts’; Anxiety affecting drivers; Vigil for Nottingham victims; Businesses’ AI warning

Boris Johnson found to have committed ‘repeated contempts’ of Parliament

Boris Johnson committed ‘repeated contempts’ of Parliament by deliberately misleading MPs with his partygate denials before being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation, a cross-party investigation has found.

Branding him the first former prime minister to have ever lied to the Commons, the Privileges Committee said the offences merited a 90-day suspension which would have paved the way for a by-election if he had not quit in anticipation.

His resignation means he will escape that punishment but the committee recommended that he should not receive the pass granting access to Parliament which is normally given to former MPs.

One-in-seven say anxiety affects their driving – survey

More than a third of motorists say that they feel anxious behind the wheel, a new survey has revealed.

Almost half of this number also say that nerves affect their ability to drive, with those who do most of their driving on minor connecting roads or urban areas particularly prone to getting nervous when behind the wheel.

The study of 1,441 adults by Aviva also found that drivers living in London, the east of England and Yorkshire and the Humber were the most likely to say that they were anxious drivers, with those in the North East the least likely to state this.

Mother of Nottingham victim urges city to ‘hold no hate’ at emotional vigil

The heartbroken mothers of two students stabbed to death in the deadly Nottingham knife and van rampage have urged the city to ‘hold no hate’ at an emotional vigil.

Thousands of people gathered in the city’s Market Square to pay their respects Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates – who were all fatally stabbed in Tuesday’s attacks.

Nottinghamshire Police said detectives were granted a further 36 hours to quiz a former University of Nottingham student after he was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder.

Employers urged to help staff cope with heatwave

Employers are being urged to relax dress codes and allow staff to work at cooler times of the day to help them cope with the current heatwave.

The Health and Safety Executive said other measures include using blinds or reflective film on workplace windows to shade workers from the sun, and making sure there is plenty of drinking water.

HSE said the current temperatures for June, and the record-breaking temperatures reached last summer, show that helping workers during extreme heat must be a priority for employers.

London’s FTSE 100 rises after dodging China economy woes

London’s top market managed to avoid the problems hitting its continental rivals as worries over Chinese economic data, and a rates hike from the European Central Bank weighed on European indices.

The FTSE 100 ended the day up 25.52 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 7,628.26, lifted by Shell and Astrazeneca, the two biggest companies on its list.

Shares across Europe were harder hit, with Frankfurt’s Dax index closing down 0.13 per cent and France’s Cac 40 dropping 0.51 per cent.

Thursday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Just Stop Oil activists arrested as new police dispersal law comes into force

Police have arrested Just Stop Oil protesters on the day new legislation came into force giving officers greater power to disperse crowds.

Several individuals were handcuffed at a slow march protest near Vauxhall Bridge in central London, after officers read out the updated Section 12 of the Public Order act, which came into effect on Thursday.

Around 30 environmental activists moved from Vauxhall Bridge Road, around the A202 roundabout and towards the Albert Embankment in Vauxhall, south London.

Vauxhall’s Astra Sports Tourer GSe hits the road in the UK

Vauxhall’s new Astra Sports Tourer GSe has gone on sale in the UK priced from £43,250.

Billed as the ‘electrified performance’ version of the standard Astra Sports Tourer, the GSe – which stands for Grand Sport Electric – incorporates steering and suspension upgrades designed to make it better to drive through the bends.

It also sits alongside Grandland GSe and Astra GSe models, which are already on sale.

Protect personal data when introducing AI, privacy watchdog warns businesses

The privacy watchdog will warn companies that they need to be careful with AI or face its wrath.

Information Commissioner’s Office regulatory risk boss Stephen Almond will say that he and his colleagues will be watching over the shoulders of companies as they implement new technologies.

‘We will be checking whether businesses have tackled privacy risks before introducing generative AI – and taking action where there is risk of harm to people through poor use of their data, Almond is expected to say in a speech at Politico’s Global Tech Day.

Weather outlook…

Today, cloud and showers will progressively spread into western areas. Some will fall heavy into the afternoon with some thunder also likely. Staying dry and sunny towards the east and far north, the BBC reports.