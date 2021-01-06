Kia has introduced a new logo that it says signifies its ‘bold transformation and all-new brand purpose’.

The South Korean firm has revitalised its branding as it looks to become a leader in future mobility offerings.

The move will also see Kia revamp nearly all aspects of its business. As well as the new logo, it revealed its new global brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’.

Ho-sung Song, Kia’s president and CEO, said: ‘Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation.

‘The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes.

‘Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry.’

The new logo was unveiled through a record-breaking pyrotechnic display in the skies above Incheon.

It used 303 ‘pyrodrones’ that launched hundreds of fireworks in one synchronised display, setting a new Guinness World Record for the most unmanned aerial vehicles launching fireworks simultaneously.

Kia will also be showcasing further details about its brand strategy and how it could affect the firm’s future product line-up via a brand showcase event on January 15.

This will look at how electric vehicles can be popularised, as well as how a broader range of mobility services can be introduced into the wider Kia line-up.