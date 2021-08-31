Let’s talk stock! Making your buying strategy work harder for you

With used cars continuing to rule the roost, broadening your horizons is crucial in helping you find the right stock for your forecourt.

Here are three reasons why harnessing the power of digital auctions can help you stay ahead of the pack!

The need for speed

By taking full advantage of the digital experience, you can snap up the used car stock you need right now.

Digital auctions are dynamic and immediate, with vehicles being added every day – and alerts to match!

You can also use advanced filtering to refine your search queries on the spot and save the searches you use most often, saving you having to trawl through listings.

With other buyers receiving notifications the instant a vehicle is listed, could you be missing out on the stock you’re looking for?

Choices, choices

Digital auctions empower you with choice, with the option of buying formats and a host of sources.

This allows you to be in several ‘places’ at once – you don’t have to be in the auction hall to grab the vehicle you want!

Auction houses, franchise dealerships, independents and manufacturers all have the ability to sell via digital auction platforms, helping you replenish your forecourt on demand from a variety of sources.

Getting personal

By making your buying experience more personalised, digital auctions will give you the confidence to make a winning bid.

Alerts and search filters are a part of this, but it also comes down to the power of data.

At Dealer Auction, we back up your experience and instinct with facts. We use Auto Trader’s Retail Rating on all of our listings, helping you concentrate your efforts on the right stock for your area and price them correctly for retail.

Take us for a test drive

With unprecedented demand for quality stock, it’s clear that dealers are using their experience and knowledge to stay on the front foot, as well as using all the data available to make smarter and quicker decisions.

So, when reviewing your stock-sourcing strategy, don’t compromise – use Dealer Auction!

It’s all about getting hold of the used car stock you need right now – and we’re here to support you in doing exactly that!

We add 11,000 fresh vehicles each month, have ‘buy it now’ stock available 24/7, and what’s more, we sent out nearly four million alerts in the first half of 2021 alone!

This is also good news for dealers looking to dispose of unwanted, over-age or duplicate stock both quickly and profitably. It takes just six days on average from the time a listing is first seen to being sold.

Sound good? Try us for free for 30 days. The stock you need is just a click away…

dealerauction.co.uk