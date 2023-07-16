Lloyd Motor Group to create jobs as it expands Ripon showroom

Lloyd Motor Group says jobs will be created as it expands its Ripon showroom.

The work is part of a major refurbishment of the Hutton Bank site by the Car Dealer Top 100 firm.

Mark Redding, head of business at Lloyd Land Rover Ripon, said: ‘This is going to be an exciting two years for Lloyd Ripon, as we will see a complete redevelopment of the whole site, with a new building and modernisation of all facilities.

‘With the expansion of the site, there will be new opportunities that will take the staff numbers from just over 60 to eventually over 75.’

The expansion sees the group’s investment in the Land Rover brand continue and follows major refurbishments at its other retailer locations.

Group franchise director Rob Lindsay said: ‘At the heart of Lloyd Motor Group’s brand lie our people and values.

‘They drive our operating principles and ambitions, which are fundamental to how we work.

‘We look forward to welcoming new colleagues to our Ripon retailer at an exciting time for us and our industry.’

Lloyd Motor Group was established in 1976 and now operates in 32 locations across northern England and southern Scotland, employing more than 1,200 people.