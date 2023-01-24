Lookers Braintree hands over Funky Cat to Gridserve site for test drives

Lookers Braintree has handed over one of the first GWM Ora Funky Cats of the year as the Chinese brand looks to gain a foothold in the UK.

Gridserve received one of the EVs to be used for test drives at its Electric Forecourt in Braintree.

Lookers Braintree operates one of the UK’s first solus sites for the manufacturer.

GWM Ora UK managing director Toby Marshall said: ‘Gridserve will play a big part in helping us raise awareness this year by running an Ora Funky Cat from their amazing facility in Braintree, and later in Norwich, for customers to test drive.

‘We’re really pleased with the strong level of interest in Ora Funky Cat so far, and our focus for the first quarter of 2023 is building and supporting our retailer network in line with customer demand.’

Robert Buckland, sales and operations director for Gridserve Car Leasing, said: ‘We’re delighted to take delivery of our brand-new Ora Funky Cat.

‘We look forward to offering customers the chance to test-drive this exciting new EV, alongside a host of the latest brands throughout 2023 and beyond.

‘We continue to strengthen our Test, Lease, Charge offering with the most sought-after electric vehicles on the market.’

Braintree Electric Forecourt has an EV showroom, with brand-agnostic ‘EV gurus’ on hand to discuss charging, leasing and EV test drives.

The Funky Cat was recently named 2022’s best-in-class in the Small Family Car category in Euro NCAP’s safety tests.

