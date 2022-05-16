Lookers puts choice at forefront as dealer group launches first multi-channel brand campaign in more than five years

Dealer group Lookers has launched its first major brand campaign for more than five years as it looks to put choice at the forefront of its messaging.

The campaign, which launched today (May 16), will be rolled out on TV and radio as well as online, on social media and in outdoor spaces.

A new slogan– ‘Lookers. A good deal. Better’ – will lead the multi-channel drive, supported by a fresh ‘You Choose’ strapline.

As part of the drive, new signs will be installed at several of the firm’s 150 franchise dealerships across the UK and Ireland.

Bosses of the Manchester-based group say the messaging reflects ‘a new dynamism and ambition to be the UK consumers’ choice for new, used and all-electric driving’.

They added that they also feel that the ‘visionary, straightforward and down-to-earth’ campaign showcases Lookers’ best strengths – customer care, expertise, simple pricing and choice.

Launching the campaign, Duncan McPhee, Lookers’ chief operating officer, said: ‘Fresh, confident and impactful, our authentic new brand campaign reflects our priority commitment to all our customers across the UK and Ireland.

‘It also helps to cement our pledge to deliver unrivalled choice and the best value, service and delivery options that complements a new, modern and sustainable way of living.’

Lookers said the integrated campaign had been put together to reflect its commitment to its staff, growth, innovation and confidence in the future, following ‘significant investments in staff talent and skills development’.

Driving new, sustainable growth is said to be a key priority for Lookers and part of a strategy to increase its nationwide footprint, invest in its staff, nurture and further develop its partnerships with car manufacturers as well as expand the provision and range of EVs, servicing and charging facilities.

The group recently launched its ‘Jump Start’ programme designed for individuals keen to carve out a career in sales within the UK motor industry.

It is currently training 200 apprentice technicians nationwide.