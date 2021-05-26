Lookers seen as good buy for investors as analysts upgrade forecast once again

Automotive industry analysts have upgraded their forecast for Lookers for the second time in two months.

It follows the news that the dealer group had renewed its banking arrangement with a consortium of banks to extend its credit facility until September 2023.

In an announcement to the stock market yesterday (May 25), the dealer group confirmed a revolving facility was now in place for £150m. Previously, it was £250m.

It also said 2021’s underlying pre-tax profit would ‘comfortably exceed current market consensus’.

In April, independent investment banking operation Zeus Capital increased its forecast for Lookers’ pre-tax profit to £34.2m in 2021 and £48.1m in 2022, after it was relisted on the stock exchange.

But today (May 26), Zeus Capital investment research analyst Mike Allen said in a note to potential investors that it was increasing its 2021 pre-tax profit forecast by 17.5 per cent to £40.2m.

Meanwhile, for 2022, it was upping its forecast by 7.9 per cent to £51.9m.

In addition, the EBITDA forecast for 2021 has been revised upwards by 8.9 per cent from £66.2m to £72.1m, while Zeus’s estimate for Lookers’ 2022 EBITDA has gone up by 4.9 per cent to £81.9m from £78.1m.

Allen wrote: ‘The group’s strong trading performance should help continue the restoration of its reputation among investors and raises the possibility of a resumption of dividend payments. We believe the risk/reward remains positive.’

Lookers’ share price closed steady at 69p yesterday.

It will release its audited preliminary results for the year ended December 31, 2020 in the second half of June, with its 2021 interim results set to be announced during September.

