Mar 20: Johnson’s partygate defence to be published; UBS buys stricken Credit Suisse; £60m gov cultural funding

Boris Johnson’s defence against partygate contempt probe due to be published

Boris Johnson’s defence against claims he lied to Parliament over the partygate scandal could be published on Monday as he prepares for a showdown with MPs.

The Privileges Committee is expected to publish the lengthy submission from Johnson’s barrister Lord Pannick KC before the former prime minister gives evidence on Wednesday in a session which could decide his political future.

An estimated £220,000 of taxpayers’ money has been allocated for ohnson’s legal bills and allies insisted he expected his position to be ‘vindicated’ after submitting a ‘detailed and compelling’ account of his case.

Braverman prepared to change laws to make it easier to kick out rogue police

Laws could be changed to make it easier for police chiefs to sack rogue officers, the home secretary said.

Suella Braverman said it was currently ‘very difficult’ for chief constables to kick out officers who ‘fall short’.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has estimated that hundreds of officers in his force have been getting away with misconduct and even criminal behaviour, but he currently has no way of removing them. The Home Office launched a review of the police disciplinary process earlier this year after serving Met officer David Carrick was convicted for being a serial rapist.

Russia’s Putin makes surprise trip to occupied Mariupol

Russian president Vladimir Putin visited the occupied port city of Mariupol, his first trip to Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September and a show of defiance after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest on war crimes charges.

Putin arrived in Mariupol late on Saturday after visiting Crimea, south-west of Mariupol, to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula’s annexation from Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

He was shown chatting with Mariupol residents and visiting an art school and a children’s centre in Sevastopol, Crimea.

UK ‘safe and sound’, insists Bank of England after emergency Credit Suisse deal

The Bank of England has insisted the financial system in the UK remains ‘safe and sound’ in an effort to calm fears after the emergency sale of Credit Suisse to rival UBS.

The Swiss government, its national bank and financial regulator Finma brokered the deal to sell off the stricken lender, which employs 5,500 people in the UK.

Credit Suisse is designated by the international Financial Stability Board as one of the world’s systemically important banks and a collapse could have caused widespread market turmoil. Swiss president Alain Berset said: ‘An uncontrolled collapse of Credit Suisse would lead to incalculable consequences for the country and the international financial system.’

Government announces almost £60m in cultural funding for regions outside London

The government has announced almost £60m of cultural funding for regions outside London.

Seventy museums, public libraries and other venues will receive investment in places including so-called Red Wall areas like Walsall and Stoke-on-Trent.

They will share a pot of £58.8m as part of what the government has billed as plans to ‘make sure everyone, no matter where they live, can access the UK’s world-renowned culture’.

Recession fears ease in manufacturing, but growth remains elusive – report

Fears of a recession in the manufacturing industry have eased slightly, but significant growth remains elusive, according to a new report.

Companies are seeing a rebound in activity in the first quarter of the year as domestic and global markets improved, said a report by Make UK and business advisory firm BDO.

Their research suggested the improvement was being largely driven by strong demand in the electronics and mechanical equipment sectors. Fhaheen Khan, senior economist at Make UK, said: ‘However, one swallow doesn’t make a summer, and it is far too early to say the worst has passed given the significant challenges the economy faces.’

Asian stock markets sink amid fears of global banking crisis

Asian stock markets fell on Monday after Swiss authorities arranged the takeover of troubled Credit Suisse amid fears of a global banking crisis.

Ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting to decide on more possible interest rate hikes, markets in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney declined. While in Shanghai, stocks edged up. Oil prices also retreated.

Swiss authorities on Sunday announced UBS would acquire its smaller rival as regulators try to ease fears about banks following the collapse of two US lenders. Central banks announced coordinated efforts to stabilise lenders including a facility to borrow US dollars if necessary.

