Mar 4: Factory jobs tumble; Labour’s low paid worker pledge; MG’s new electric SUV

Factory job cuts hit nearly five-year high amid rising taxes and tariff fears

Manufacturing job cuts happened at the fastest rate since 2020 last month as rising taxes and inflation pushed up factory costs and output hit a 14-month low amid fears over trade tariffs.

The S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey, watched closely by economists, recorded a reading of 46.9 in February, from 48.3 in January.

Any reading above 50 indicates activity is growing while any score below means it is contracting. The survey has been less than 50 for five consecutive months.

Low-paid workers to get 80% sick pay guarantee, says Labour

More than one million people on low wages will get improved sick pay conditions under new plans designed to boost living standards.

About 1.3 million people paid less than £123 per week in the UK will get guaranteed sick pay equivalent to 80% of their weekly salary as part of changes expected to come in next year.

Officials said the policy will keep more people off benefits because they will not need to quit their jobs while they recover.

MG confirms new electric SUV on the way

MG has announced that it will launch a new electric SUV later this year called the MGS5.

The new SUV will share the same platform as the smaller MG4 electric hatchback in the firm’s range.

The image released shows the car features an LED single rear light bar at the back – similar to the larger MG HS SUV. Further images of the exterior are yet to be revealed.

Monday on Car Dealer

Group 1 Automotive is closing three VW Group dealerships—Volkswagen Wirral, Cheltenham, and Audi Hyde—on March 31, citing financial unviability. Employees claim the decision was handled coldly, with no alternative roles offered. The closures follow Group 1’s £346m acquisition of Inchcape’s UK dealerships. The company says it’s working to redeploy affected staff where possible.

Group 1 Automotive UK has acquired four dealerships from Johnsons Cars—Toyota Liverpool, Toyota Southport, Toyota Wirral, and Lexus Liverpool. CEO Mark Raban called it a strategic expansion, strengthening their partnership with Toyota GB. This purchase increases Group 1 UK’s Toyota and Lexus dealerships from 14 to 18. The company looks forward to integrating new staff and maintaining excellent service.

Climate Resistance protestors targeted a Tesla showroom in London’s Westfield shopping centre, chanting against Elon Musk and unfurling an ‘Abolish Billionaires’ banner. Security removed them after 25 minutes. Simultaneous protests occurred in the US, opposing Musk’s political influence. Meanwhile, Tesla registrations dropped 45% in January, attributed to model updates and Musk’s political involvement.

Motorway boss calls for tariffs on Chinese cars as we discuss government support for EVs Motorway boss James Wilson supports UK tariffs on Chinese car imports, warning their growth threatens British carmakers. The US imposes 100%+ tariffs, and the EU up to 35%, but the UK has none. Wilson also urges government action to boost EV adoption, arguing both supply and demand must be supported to meet 2030 emissions goals.

Solo Car Sales is investing £400,000 to modernise its Liverpool showroom, adding new office space, a redecorated showroom, and EV infrastructure. The Anfield-based dealership, known for its ‘boss cars for less money’ motto, sells 1,000 cars yearly. Co-founder James McConville says the upgrade reflects their passion, with progress shared on social media.

Momentum Warranties has hosted a special party as the outfit reflects on the success of its past two decades in the automotive industry

FTSE 100 hits new record as defence stocks surge

The FTSE 100 hit a new record high on Monday, as defence firms’ stock values soared amid a growing focus on the Ukraine war from European leaders.

London’s blue-chip index climbed 62 points to finish the day at 8,871, or a 0.7% rise. Defence stocks rose after a summit in London when the UK and France announced a ‘coalition of the willing’ in an effort to secure peace.

In Europe, France’s Cac 40 rose 1.2%, and in Frankfurt the Dax rose 2.6%.

Starmer suggests MPs will get vote on deploying British troops in Ukraine

Sir Keir Starmer has suggested MPs would get a vote on potential deployment of British troops in Ukraine, saying Parliament will be able to ‘express its view’, but the situation is currently ‘nowhere near that stage’.

The Prime Minister responded to concerns of MPs on the UK ‘coming to a direct military conflict with a nuclear armed Russia’ and personnel being sent ‘into harm’s way’ without a US security agreement.

Sir Keir convened an emergency summit of European leaders over the weekend as allies scrambled to find a way forward following the Oval Office row between US President Donald Trump, vice president JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Police investigation after skeletal human remains found in wood

A police investigation has been launched after skeletal human remains were found in a wooded area near Stoke-on-Trent.

The remains were found by a member of the public on land near Festival Park in Etruria at around 3.40pm on Sunday, Staffordshire Police said.

An area of woodland and footpaths behind offices on Festival Way have been cordoned off, with four police vehicles and a forensics van at the scene.

Weather outlook…

The UK can today expect to see a mix of sun and clouds with generally mild and dry conditions.

Temperatures will range from 4°C to 9°C, with some areas reaching 11°C. Hazy sunshine is expected in places, while others stay overcast.

Rain is unlikely, and no severe weather is expected across the country.