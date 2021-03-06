Marshall has added another darts signing to its sponsorships, this time working with Luke ‘Cool Hand’ Humphries.

Humphries joins the recent signing of a trio of darts sponsorships from Marshalls.

He was PDC World Youth Champion in 2019, two times World Championship quarter finalist, and he’s pegged as one of the sport’s most exciting prospects.

Humphries’ passionate style and high-quality play has seen him rise to prominence, according to the car dealer group.

He’ll now join world number one and the PDC World Champion, Gerwyn ‘Iceman’ Price, Simon ‘The Wizard’ Whitlock and Joe ‘The Rockstar’ Cullen in wearing Marshall branding for the next 12 months.

The dealer group will also be organising competitions, social engagement programmes and personal appearance where possible with the players.

Marshall Motor Group’s CEO Daksh Gupta said: ‘We are delighted to add Luke to the Marshall partnership stable – alongside the World #1 Gerwyn Price, Simon Whitlock and Joe Cullen.

‘Luke’s high profile in the sport will further increase the exposure of the Marshall brand on TV and across social media throughout the 2021 season and into 2022.

‘We can’t wait to see all four players in action tonight and throughout the weekend at the UK Open – the “FA Cup of Darts”.’

All four players will be available to watch throughout the weekend when they all compete in the UK Open from the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes and broadcast live on ITV4.

Marshall boss Gupta joined Vertu Motors CEO Robert Forrester for an exclusive Car Dealer Live interview this week.

The pair gave their opinions on repaying furlough cash, pent-up demand when showrooms reopen and more.

You can watch the full interview above or read what they said here.