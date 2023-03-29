McLaren New Forest to battle it out for luxury supercar manufacturer’s global dealership title

McLaren’s New Forest dealership has been named one of the manufacturer’s top retailers in the world.

The Bramshaw luxury supercar showroom was chosen in recognition of its exceptional performance over the past 12 months and is now one of 11 worldwide showrooms battling for the Global Retailer of the Year crown.

The competition celebrates the highest standards of business, sales and customer service within the global retailer network, and sees McLaren New Forest, pictured above at its opening in 2019, automatically granted membership of McLaren’s Premier Club.

It now goes forward to the next round of the awards competition to name the winners from each region – Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific and China; and The Americas.

Retailer principal Craig Chapman said: ‘We are honoured and thrilled to have such recognition of our achievements in 2022 from McLaren.

‘This award will mean a great deal to the whole team here who have worked tirelessly to ensure that we represent the best of McLaren Automotive and deliver the best for our customers.’

George Biggs, McLaren Automotive’s chief sales and marketing officer, added: ‘Many congratulations to McLaren New Forest on a thoroughly deserved success.

‘The McLaren Retailer of the Year accolades are what define our top retailers – serving McLaren supercars, and those who drive them, in the very best way.

‘For their passion and commitment through 2022, I am very pleased to welcome McLaren New Forest to the elite Premier Club of our top retailers.’

The regional winners will be announced in April, with the overall McLaren Global Retailer of the Year 2022 also revealed next month at a ceremony – the seventh year of the awards.

Regional victors will receive a Premier Club trophy to display in their showrooms, while the overall winner will have their name engraved on the Global Retailer of the Year trophy displayed at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking.

To determine each winner, McLaren Automotive benchmarks multiple areas of business on a monthly basis via a digital scorecard.

Refreshed for 2022, the areas dealers are measured against include new and used sales, parts, service, options uptake and operational excellence.

They are weighted to ensure retailers of all sizes can compete on an even basis. Previous winners have included McLaren Glasgow.

Nick Crossley, UK market director, said: ‘2022 was an important year for McLaren Automotive in the UK region.

‘Just like McLaren, New Forest prioritises delivering a laser focus on high performance and customer satisfaction, which are integral to our brand.

‘I am very proud of what McLaren New Forest has achieved in representing McLaren in our region so successfully.’