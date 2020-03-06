Mercedes-Benz Cars UK launches online showroom advertising campaign

MERCEDES-BENZ has launched an advertising campaign to promote the launch of its new online showroom.

The TV advert focuses on various situations where people are confronted by endless choices. These are then stripped back to show the option that suits them perfectly.

The showroom website has a stock locator, which can be narrowed down by location and can run a finance quote that includes the retailer’s best offer on a specific car. Standalone options have been packaged into well-equipped model lines, which means customers can compare different cars, retailers and offers to ensure they are getting the best deal.

Rob Halloway, marketing director for Mercedes-Benz Cars UK, said: ‘Our online showroom makes it incredibly easy to choose your ideal Mercedes-Benz car, however you choose to select it.

‘To support the online showroom opening, we created a massive ad campaign. You’ll see our characters in everyday situations, facing bewildering choices. Then, magically, the perfect solution presents itself, which leads to our Mercedes-Benz online showroom. We’re launching with a 30-second TV spot, running all year, supported by a fully integrated digital plan.’

Once a customer has found their perfect car, they can put down a deposit there and then via the website.

