Mercedes-Benz has revealed the entry-level model for its EQ range of electric cars, called EQA.

It will be offered with one powertrain at launch, which will be called EQA 250.

It will have a 188bhp electric motor and a 66.5kWh ‘double-decker’ battery that promises a range of 301 miles.

Mercedes says the EQA is loosely based on the existing GLA compact SUV and will sit below the larger EQC SUV in the range.

The EQA gets a horizontal light strip between the daytime running lights and LED headlights, and a full-width light strip front and rear, which is a Mercedes-EQ signature.

Details include alloy wheels up to 20 inches in size and available in a bi- or tri-colour design, as well as rose gold-coloured or blue decorative trim pieces on the rest of the car.

The German firm has implemented numerous damping measures to isolate the powertrain from the vehicle to reduce noise and vibration.

Following the initial launch, Mercedes plans to expand the EQA range with more powerful models – promising more than 268bhp – and with a range in excess of 310 miles.

The car will cost from €47,540.50 (£42,000) in Germany, with UK pricing to be confirmed in the coming weeks ahead of spring deliveries.