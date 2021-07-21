MG announces new longer-range version of its MG5 EV

The MG5 EV has been given a longer range after the British firm confirmed the introduction of a new model with a larger battery.

Since its initial release, the electric estate has only been available with a 214-mile range – although the existing model will continue to be sold ‘for the time-being’.

However, it looks sure to be trumped by the latest incarnation which has been given a 61.1kWh battery, providing a range of up to 250 miles.

The new model can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in about an hour via a 50kW charger or about 40 minutes via a 100kW unit.

Impressively, official figures suggest the range could increase beyond 330 miles if the car is solely used for urban driving.

The long-range model has also been given a new addition in the form of ‘MG Pilot’ – a suite of driver assistance technologies designed to help the driver stay safe on the road. F

First introduced on the ZS EV SUV, the technology is included as standard on Excite and Exclusive trim levels.

Features include automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

David Pugh, MG Motor marketing director, said: ‘With MG5 EV we’ve already proven that there’s huge demand for a sensibly priced all-electric station wagon and it has proven hugely popular with fleet and retail customers alike since its debut in autumn 2020.

‘With the new longer-range model we’re offering MG customers even greater value and flexibility from their EVs.

‘With a full charge given a WLTP-approved range of 250 miles and the ability to be rapid charged to 80 per cent in as little as 40 minutes, the MG5 EV is a car that really can bring electric motoring to the masses, and it has played a big part in MG’s rapid charge ahead as one of the leaders in the UK EV market.’

Prices for the MG5 EV start at £26,495 after the plug-in car grant of £2,500 is applied, although Car Dealer reported yesterday that the government is hinting the grant could soon be scrapped.

Business users will see just one per cent benefit-in-kind tax for the 2021/22 tax year because it’s an electric vehicle.