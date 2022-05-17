MG dealer relocates to shopping centre and sells four cars on first day of opening

An MG dealer has relocated its entire dealership to a shopping centre.

Eastbourne MG (formerly Seaford MG) has left its traditional roadside operation and moved to the nearby Langley Shopping Centre on Kingfisher Drive.

The dealership’s new showroom officially opened on May 14, located in the shopping centre itself between a Tesco supermarket and a Domino’s pizza outlet.

In the its first day of operating, showroom staff sold four cars.

Meanwhile a car park at the rear of the mall has been transformed into the dealer’s car forecourt, stocked with more than 35 used MGs.

A workshop has also been installed in a vacant unit beneath the new showroom.

Eastbourne MG sales director, Ben Smith, said: ‘We opened our MG franchise at our old Seaford site in 2015 and outgrew it virtually straight away.

‘From day one, the franchise took off in such a way that we knew we would have to find somewhere bigger to keep up.’

He added: ‘It may seem like an unusual step for us to relocate to a shopping mall in this way, but the new space is absolutely perfect for us.

‘It’s showcasing the brand to people who might otherwise not come into contact with it and the range of shops, restaurants and facilities on site means it’s much more convenient for customers.’

MG Motor UK operations director, Guy Pigounakis, said: ‘We’re thrilled to have a new site opening in Eastbourne, strengthening our growing network on the south coast, but we’re especially delighted to see one of our dealers innovating in this way with its location.

‘Anything a dealer can do to bring our brand to the people, such as opening a showroom where people work, play and shop, has to be welcome.’

