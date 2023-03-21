Motorway launches new product features to make buying stock even easier for used car dealers

Used car marketplace Motorway has launched new features to help dealers save even more time when buying stock.

They include a downloadable CSV file for car purchase history and purchase status tag filters plus MOT data.

Motorway says it has improved the post-sale experience by introducing new purchase status tag filters that give used car dealers greater visibility of their purchases.

Dealers can now save time by filtering the vehicles in their ‘purchases complete’ section based on the status of the purchase:

Awaiting confirmation – The dealer has won the vehicle but the seller hasn’t confirmed the sale yet

Reviewing documents – The seller has confirmed the sale and the documents are being reviewed

Checks complete – The documents have been reviewed and the dealer can contact the seller

Delivery requested – The dealer has booked delivery of the vehicle

To help dealers keep track of the workflow of vehicles they are buying on its platform, Motorway is now making purchased car history available as a CSV download.

This will let dealers integrate their Motorway purchase history into their own workflow.

The download feature works in combination with purchase status filters, enabling dealers to choose the purchases they want to download.

This data can then be bulk-exported and plugged into the dealer’s management system.

Previously, this would have been a manual and lengthy process, but Motorway says it has now made it quick and easy, leaving dealers with more time to spend analysing their margins and bid strategy.

Motorway now also automatically pulls MOT test data so that dealers can quickly see if vehicles passed or failed their last MOT test, when the last MOT test was and if there were any advisories.

It says this solves a real pain point for dealers since it automatically provides key information that is needed to assess the car’s value.

Harry Jones, co-founder and chief product officer at Motorway, said: ‘We are constantly looking for ways to improve the experience of our dealer partners on our platform.

‘These new features represent the tireless work of our product and engineering teams to leverage technology to create quantifiable improvements that really make a difference to how dealers use Motorway.

‘New features such as purchase status filters and MOT data will make our dealers’ lives easier – all part of our mission of delivering a five-star user experience for our valued dealer partners.’

Watch our exclusive video about Motorway in the latest edition of Car Dealer’s Investigations series: