Motorway woos Oliver Grummell from Ocado to become its first commercial director

Used car marketplace Motorway has made Oliver Grummell its first commercial director.

Grummell has joined it after four years at Ocado where he rose to become head of programme management for North America.

Before that, he was at Tesco for more than 11 years, where he held a range of senior roles, including head of partner engagement for its online division.

Grummell will lead the commercial and operations teams for Motorway’s dealer side of the business, overseeing teams across the London and Brighton offices.

Motorway said he’ll be instrumental in ensuring it continues to provide its dealer partners with the best stock acquisition experience, supporting their profitable growth.

Chief operating officer James Wilson, to whom Grummell will report, said: ‘We’re delighted to have Oliver join the Motorway team.

‘He brings a wealth of highly relevant experience from two very strong retail and e-commerce brands, both in the UK and internationally.

‘We still have lots of opportunities to innovate for our dealer partners, unlocking more high-quality stock and delivering profitable growth for our dealers. Oliver will play a critical role in this.

‘It’s great to have him on the team and I’m excited to see what he will deliver!’

Grummell said: ‘Motorway has been on an incredible trajectory over the past few years, with sales more than doubling in the past year.

‘They have created high-performing teams that always go the extra mile in delivering for their customers and dealer partners.

‘I’m excited to join this award-winning business at such an exciting time and help them on their journey to become the world’s most trusted way to buy and sell cars.’

Motorway, which matches people selling their car with car dealers looking for stock, saw its sales more than double from £841m in 2021 to £1.7bn in 2022.