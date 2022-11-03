Nest of rats found in used car as trading standards officers carry out dealerships sting

Rats were found nesting under a car bonnet when trading standards officers swooped on various used car dealerships.

They checked 12 showrooms in Wokingham and West Berkshire following a large number of complaints, according to The Reading Chronicle.

At one particular, unnamed second-hand car dealership, they discovered a rats’ nest under the bonnet of a car that was being sold for £1,895.

The officials found that the rodents had eaten the lining of the bonnet and chewed their way through a coolant tube.

Not only that but a weed was growing out of a wheel arch as well.

A dozen dealerships were visited, with 51 vehicles checked for their descriptions and mileage.

Independent engineers also examined 20 vehicles to ensure they were roadworthy.

A spokesperson for Public Protection Partnership was quoted as saying: ‘On the whole, most vehicles and premises were found to be compliant, with just a few areas where we advised the business owners of some areas they need to work on.

‘These centred on their refunds policy/statutory rights and distance-selling requirements.’

