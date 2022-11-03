Log in
Rats in the Victoria area of central London, via PARats in the Victoria area of central London, via PA

News

Nest of rats found in used car as trading standards officers carry out dealerships sting

  • Second-hand car showrooms in Berkshire are checked following complaints
  • One car on sale for £1,895 was found to have a nest of rats under the bonnet
  • The rodents had chewed through a coolant tube
  • Independent engineers examined 20 vehicles to ensure their roadworthiness
Advert

Time 3:18 pm, November 3, 2022

Rats were found nesting under a car bonnet when trading standards officers swooped on various used car dealerships.

They checked 12 showrooms in Wokingham and West Berkshire following a large number of complaints, according to The Reading Chronicle.

At one particular, unnamed second-hand car dealership, they discovered a rats’ nest under the bonnet of a car that was being sold for £1,895.

Advert

The officials found that the rodents had eaten the lining of the bonnet and chewed their way through a coolant tube.

Not only that but a weed was growing out of a wheel arch as well.

A dozen dealerships were visited, with 51 vehicles checked for their descriptions and mileage.

Advert

Independent engineers also examined 20 vehicles to ensure they were roadworthy.

A spokesperson for Public Protection Partnership was quoted as saying: ‘On the whole, most vehicles and premises were found to be compliant, with just a few areas where we advised the business owners of some areas they need to work on.

‘These centred on their refunds policy/statutory rights and distance-selling requirements.’

Stock picture: Peter Jordan/PA Archive/PA Images

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190