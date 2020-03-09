New aftersales director appointed at Drive Motor Retail Group

DRIVE Motor Retail Group has boosted its senior team with the appointment of James Godley as new group aftersales director.

Godley brings a wealth of experience to the role. His previous job involved him overseeing the aftersales operations for more than 100 sites.

He has already hit the ground running in his new position, picking up existing projects and beginning to work on exciting plans for the next few years as Drive Motor Group looks to enhance its aftersales operations.

Stuart Harrison and Rob Keenan, joint managing directors at Drive Motor Retail Group, said: ‘We are delighted to have someone of James’ experience join the team. He has worked within the industry for many years and has an exceptional track record of delivering a strong aftersales performance, as well as bringing new and innovative ideas to the forefront.

‘Operating in such a fast-paced industry requires a talented and dynamic team to ensure that we offer our customers the highest quality of service, and we are confident that James’ extensive experience will help Drive stand out as the go-to retailer.’

Godley added: ‘I’m delighted to have joined the team here at Drive Motor Group; it’s a really exciting time to make the move. I cannot wait to help the team achieve great results and take the aftersales operation on an exciting journey of growth, building on its fantastic potential.’

