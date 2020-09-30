A new online service has been launched by the DVLA that will see the time it takes to get a replacement log book slashed from six weeks to five days.
Approximately half a million 500,000 duplicate log books are issued every year by the DVLA.
People can still get them by post, although they’ll have to wait the month and a half.
Both methods of obtaining a duplicate logbook – or V5C – cost £25.
Julie Lennard, DVLA chief executive, said: ‘DVLA’s new online service to apply for a duplicate log book is quick and easy to use.
‘It means customers who have unfortunately either lost or damaged theirs will receive their new document within a matter of days.’
The ‘Get a vehicle log book (V5C)’ initiative follows the introduction by the DVLA of a service that lets drivers change the address on their vehicle’s V5C online.
Launched in June, it’s already been used more than 300,000 times.
