A new online service has been launched by the DVLA that will see the time it takes to get a replacement log book slashed from six weeks to five days.

Approximately half a million 500,000 duplicate log books are issued every year by the DVLA.

People can still get them by post, although they’ll have to wait the month and a half.

Both methods of obtaining a duplicate logbook – or V5C – cost £25.

Julie Lennard, DVLA chief executive, said: ‘DVLA’s new online service to apply for a duplicate log book is quick and easy to use.

‘It means customers who have unfortunately either lost or damaged theirs will receive their new document within a matter of days.’

The ‘Get a vehicle log book (V5C)’ initiative follows the introduction by the DVLA of a service that lets drivers change the address on their vehicle’s V5C online.

Launched in June, it’s already been used more than 300,000 times.