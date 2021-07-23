Log in
New record set at BCA as LCV prices reach just under £10,000 on average

  • Values rise sharply to £9,933 thanks to heavy bidding
  • Figure is 22.7 per cent higher than it was in June 2020 as demand increases
  • Follows news that average used car values topped £9,000 for first time

LCV prices hit a new record at BCA in June after rising sharply to reach just below £10,000 on average for the first time.

The values went up by £558 to £9,933, which BCA said was its highest recorded average monthly value.

It said there was extremely competitive bidding from more than 2,000 buyers, which pushed prices significantly ahead of guide expectation again.

The increase in demand over the past year translated to a 22.7 per cent rise in average values versus June 2020.

BCA UK chief operating officer Stuart Pearson said: ‘The continued strength in the LCV market has surprised many, but June was another very robust month, with values rising to record levels and BCA’s LCV sold volumes continuing to increase.’

It comes on the heels of news that average used car values topped £9,000 for the first time at BCA the same month.

Pearson added: ‘Our online sales model provides significant flexibility to segment vehicles and deliver the right volumes of similarly specified stock to our buyer base.’

That made it easier for dealers to find the vans they needed in such a highly competitive marketplace, he said.

‘We’re currently offering more commercial vehicles from more locations than ever before, with the aim of making it as efficient as possible for our customers to interact with BCA.

‘We continue to deliver innovation and refinements to our digital offering that make it even easier for our buyers to select, assess, track and purchase vehicles via BCA Online.

‘From our pre-sale recommendation engine to our post-sale services, we are on a journey with our customers to improve and enhance their experiences with the aim of making their business more efficient and more profitable.’

BCA Online monthly average sold value of LCVs May 2020 to June 2021 JPEG

Source: BCA Valuations

