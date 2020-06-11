Nissan has said the contracts of nearly 250 temporary workers at its Sunderland plant won’t be extended.

Production had only just resumed at the Wearside factory, as reported by Car Dealer, but the manufacturer has subsequently said it is facing a period of reduced volumes and 248 temporary members of staff who were furloughed won’t be returning.

In a statement today (June 11), it said: ‘Nissan continually adjusts production to meet market demand. Given current business conditions in Europe we are facing a period of reduced volumes in our Sunderland plant.

‘Unfortunately, therefore, we will not be extending the contracts of 248 temporary manufacturing staff at the plant.’

Another 500 temporary workers are understood to be getting short-term-contract extensions.

Line two at the plant – for the Qashqai and Juke – started again on June 8 on a single-shift basis, with a double shift in the pipeline by June 29.

Meanwhile, line one is poised to resume production of the Leaf and Qashqai on June 22 on a single-shift basis, and its double shift back by June 29.

