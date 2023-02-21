No-win, no-fee lawyers circling Arnold Clark over data breach

A top firm of London lawyers has launched a ‘no-win, no-fee’ scheme to help victims of the recent data breach at Arnold Clark.

The dealer group suffered a cyber attack just before Christmas and customers’ personal information has since been published on the dark web.

The Scottish outfit says it ‘takes the protection of customer data extremely seriously’ but a large group action could now be on the horizon.

Legal firm Keller Postman has set up a ‘Get Justice for the Arnold Clark Data Breach’ scheme, which could result in huge compensation packages being paid out.

The lawyers have even created an instant eligibility checker on their website and are encouraging potential victims to come forward.

Writing on its website, Keller Postman accused Arnold Clark – the most profitable dealer group in the UK – of making the attack ‘easier’ with ‘failures to adopt standard security measures’.

‘Customers of Arnold Clark may have had their personal information exposed following a data hack,’ the company said.

‘The breach happened after hackers broke into the car dealer’s systems. Tens of thousands of people are thought to be at risk.