Nov 14: King leads remembrance; Chancellor backs ‘bit more tax for all’; Small businesses struggle; Channel crossings deal

King leads Remembrance Sunday service at Cenotaph for first time as monarch

The King has honoured the nation’s war dead for the first time as monarch and laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in remembrance of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Thousands of veterans proudly wearing their medals, military families and the public packed Whitehall for the Remembrance Sunday ceremony and watched as Charles placed his floral tribute at the base of the memorial on Whitehall.

In recent years, Charles had performed the role on behalf of the Queen as the Prince of Wales, but as the first chimes of Big Ben rang out at 11am on Sunday and a two-minute silence began, he stood before the Cenotaph in his role as head of state.

Hunt warns of ‘a bit more tax’ for all as ministers seek to balance the books

Jeremy Hunt has said everyone will need to pay ‘a bit more tax’ after next week’s budget as he warned ‘sacrifices’ are required across the board to get the economy back on track.

However, the Chancellor insisted it is ‘not just going to be bad news’ on Thursday, stressing he is keen to show the British people ‘the way through’ the ‘difficult’ circumstances at hand.

Hunt has declared he will be playing Scrooge as he sets out his vision to restore financial ‘stability’, with a focus on delivering ‘certainty’ to families and businesses in the wake of the market turmoil sparked by his predecessor’s £45n tax-cutting bonanza.

Small businesses struggling to get loans needed to grow – survey

Small businesses are in need of funding but struggling to get loans from high-street banks, a new survey has found.

Three-fifths of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) said that they currently need funding to ease day-to-day cashflow issues, according to research by asset manager Channel Capital.

And more than two thirds of SMEs reported that they need funding to grow.

Leaked survey shows Raab staff reported bullying or harassment at work

Eight people working in Dominic Raab’s private office during his tenure as foreign secretary claimed to have been bullied or harassed at work, according to a leaked survey.

The poll, carried out in the latter part of 2019, also showed that 15 staff reported witnessing another person being bullied or treated unfairly.

The results, published by ITV News, were anonymous, meaning it is not possible to ascertain the subject of the claims.

Warmest Remembrance Sunday on record with high of 21.2C

Unseasonably mild November weather made it the warmest Remembrance Sunday on record.

Temperatures reached a summer-like high of 21.2C in Porthmadog, Wales.

The Met Office described the conditions as ‘exceptionally mild’.

Weekend’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

UK and France set to seal historic deal on small boats crisis

The UK and France are set to seal a historic deal to tackle the small boats crisis as pressure mounts on the British immigration system, with Channel crossings topping 40,000 so far this year.

The countries are expected to sign off on an agreement on Monday aimed at preventing people making the perilous journey to the UK.

Reports have suggested it will involve an increase in annual payments from Britain to France of several million pounds to a figure between £60m and £70m.

Starmer: Skills shortage cannot be remedied by foreign workers

Sir Keir Starmer has said the labour shortage in the UK cannot be remedied with foreign workers but by training Britons.

The Labour leader said: ‘We can’t rely on bringing in talent from abroad.’

In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Express which covered Brexit, the migrant crisis and the possible return of Jeremy Corbyn, Sir Keir declared Labour is a ‘changed party’.

Kherson celebrates Russian exit even as residents take stock of damage

Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day on Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind by the Kremlin’s retreating forces.

A jubilant crowd gathered in the southern Ukrainian city’s main square, despite the distant thumps of artillery fire that could be heard as Ukrainian forces pressed on with their effort to push out Moscow’s invasion force.

‘It’s a new year for us now,’ said Karina Zaikina, 24, who wore a yellow-and-blue ribbon in Ukraine’s national colours on her coat.

Weather outlook…

Today, a band of rain will linger in far western areas, becoming lighter and patchier through the afternoon. Elsewhere, low cloud and sunny spells, with mist and fog slow to lift for some in the east, the BBC reports.