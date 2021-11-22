Nov 22: Threat of Tory rebellion over social care reform; Austria lockdown; Car hits crowd at Christmas parade; New Kia Niro teased

Threat of Tory rebellion as vote on social care plan changes looms

The government could face a backbench rebellion today amid anger from MPs that the least well-off may still have to sell their homes to pay for their care.

MPs will consider on Monday whether to accept changes to the government’s proposed social care reforms. But Red Wall Tory Christian Wakeford had warned that it ‘shouldn’t be taken for granted that we’re just going to walk through the same lobby’.

It comes amid lingering ill-feeling on the backbenches after being whipped to support former MP Owen Paterson in a standards row, which Wakeford admitted looked like allies were trying to get a colleague ‘off the hook’, only to be embarrassed when ministers U-turned.

Austria enters national lockdown after coronavirus cases skyrocket

Austria has entered a nationwide lockdown to combat soaring coronavirus cases.

The measures require people to stay home apart from basic reasons like getting groceries, going to the doctor and exercising.

Restaurants and most shops must close and larger events will be cancelled. Schools and day care centres can remain open, but parents are encouraged to keep their children home.

It is expected that the rules will last for a maximum of 20 days – until December 13 – but will be re-evaluated after 10.

Funeral and horse-drawn hearse procession to be held for MP Sir David Amess

Mourners will pay their respects to MP Sir David Amess at a funeral service and procession in his Southend West constituency, ahead of a service at Westminster Cathedral the following day.

The father-of-five, who was stabbed to death while holding a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15, was a devout Catholic.

His friend and colleague Mark Francois is to deliver a eulogy at Monday’s private ecumenical service at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell.

Multiple deaths after car hits crowd at Wisconsin Christmas parade

Multiple people have died and more than 20 people have been injured after a car crashed into a Christmas parade in a city in Milwaukee.

Chief of Waukesha Police Dan Thompson confirmed there were ‘some fatalities’ and that dozens have been left injured during the incident in Waukesha on Sunday.

Thompson added he did not have an exact number of those who have died and people who were hurt who have been taken to hospital.

Chinese tennis star tells Olympic officials she is ‘safe and well’

Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympic officials in a video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Sunday.

The news came after Peng reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photographs released by the organiser.

The 30-minute call came amid growing global alarm over Peng after she accused a former leading Communist Party official of sexual assault.

Kia teases new Niro crossover

Kia has teased the next-generation Niro crossover.

The Korean carmaker says the all-new Niro has been ‘redesigned’ under its ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy – just like the forthcoming new Sportage – and ‘delivers a design that connects eco-friendliness with fun and driving pleasure’.

The teaser shows the Niro features design elements first seen on Kia’s 2019 Habaniro concept, while there’s also a glimpse of the interior. The car gets its unveiling at the Seoul Mobility Show later this week.

Weekend Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

‘Carmageddon’ of illegal parkers looms under government plans, experts warn

Car parks could be overrun by a ‘carmageddon’ of illegal parkers under government plans to cap private parking fines, industry experts have warned.

The government has been consulting on plans to reduce the cap on private parking fines from £100 to £50 across the UK after raising ‘concerns about the practices of some parking operators’. The plans would bring private fines in line with those of local authorities and give offending motorists the chance to reduce fines to £25 if paid promptly.

But parking consultant Manny Rasores de Toro warned this would not act as deterrent for illegal parking. He said: ‘Selfish, irresponsible motorists will simply choose to pay the £25 – which is often cheaper than paying for parking all day.’

Black Friday shoppers warned to beware as £15.4m lost to scams last Christmas

Scam online shopping ‘bargains’ that turned out to be too good to be true cost shoppers £15.4m over Christmas last year, according to police.

Action Fraud, the national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime, received reports relating to 28,049 shoppers conned out of their money when shopping online over the Christmas period last year – an increase of almost two-thirds (61 per cent) compared with a year earlier.

Ahead of Black Friday (November 26), Action Fraud is warning people to take extra care when shopping online.

Weather outlook

A chilly but sunny day for most of England and Wales, reports BBC Weather. Scotland, meanwhile, will see thick cloud and the odd spot of rain.

A mostly dry and clear night for all, although Scotland will hang onto cloud and showers.