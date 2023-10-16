Oct 16: Sunak to address MPs on Gaza; ‘One-touch’ driving ban warning; New HIV advert

Sunak to address MPs as Israeli invasion of Gaza looms

Rishi Sunak will address MPs today about the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza, as politicians return to Westminster after a lengthy party conference break amid renewed conflict in the Middle East.

Palestinians in Gaza remain braced for an imminent Israeli invasion a week after Hamas militants launched a deadly assault on the country.

The PM is expected to use his Commons statement to set out how the UK is supporting Israel and aiding British nationals caught in the fighting, while also detailing ministers’ response to the humanitarian situation inside Gaza.

More than 600,000 drivers face ban with ‘one touch of their phone’

More than 600,000 British drivers face disqualification with just a touch of their phone, a road safety charity has warned.

The punishment for illegally using a phone behind the wheel was toughened in 2017. Those caught face six penalty points and a £200 fine. Drivers who accumulate 12 or more points within three years are usually handed a six-month ban.

Analysis of official data obtained by IAM RoadSmart found that 547,287 drivers had six points on their licence as of August 5, and a further 94,088 had nine points.

First new HIV awareness advert in 40 years to air on TV

The first new advert raising awareness of the HIV virus in 40 years is to air on Scottish TV this evening.

In a departure from the 1980s message telling viewers HIV was a ‘deadly disease’ with no known cure, it’ll instead inform viewers that those with the disease can live a healthy and happy life.

The advert will be accompanied by a wider campaign on billboards, newspapers and online, aiming to send the message that stigma is more harmful than the virus itself.

Rightmove records weakest month of October for asking price increases since 2008

This year has seen the weakest October for house sellers’ asking price growth since the 2008 financial downturn, according to a property website.

Across Britain, the average new seller asking price increased by 0.5% (£1,950) month on month in October to reach £368,231, Rightmove said.

It was the smallest average asking price rise for this time of year since 2008 and well below the average increase of 1.4% recorded in October over the past 20 years, the website said.

Points failure causes severe disruption for passengers at Euston

A points failure caused severe disruption for passengers at Euston station yesterday.

The issue, reported at 10.43am, led to no trains entering or leaving the station and affected Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern and London Overground services.

The lines reopened by early afternoon but major disruption continued throughout the day, with the incident only finally being declared cleared at 2.07am today.

Scottish education secretary announces new centre of teaching excellence

Scotland is to set up a new centre of excellence for teaching, its education secretary has announced.

Jenny Gilruth said the centre could help make the country a ‘world leader in new approaches to learning and teaching’.

It’ll be developed by the Scottish government along with teachers and professional bodies, with the next steps for its establishment to be announced after discussions have taken place with these groups.

Diabetes screening trial for children opens in Northern Ireland

A diabetes screening trial for children has been extended to Northern Ireland.

The programme, which aims to identify those at high risk of developing type 1 diabetes, has been described as the first of its kind for the UK.

First launched in England, Scotland and Wales last November, it’s set to lay the groundwork for developing a potential UK-wide screening programme, transforming how type 1 diabetes is identified and managed in its earliest stages.

Charities urge Sunak not to abandon Renters Reform Bill

Rishi Sunak has been urged by 30 charities not to abandon legislation that would ban no-fault evictions, as research based on a poll of more than 1,900 private renters in England suggests one renter is ordered to leave their home every three minutes.

The group of charities has written to the PM to warn that they are ‘deeply concerned’ about the lack of progress in passing the Renters Reform Bill into law.

The legislation was promised in the Tory party manifesto four years ago but there are fears it will never be enacted as it has long been stalled in the House of Commons.

Battersea home to name veterinary hospital in honour of Paul O’Grady

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has announced that its veterinary hospital will be named after the charity’s late ambassador Paul O’Grady.

The TV and radio presenter, who died in March aged 67, became an ambassador for Battersea in 2012 after the success of ITV’s award-winning For The Love Of Dogs, 11 series of which were filmed at the home.

After O’Grady’s death, the animal charity set up a tribute fund in his honour, which has raised £480,000 to date.

