One day to go… We’ll be revealing who’s won what at Car Dealer Power 2024 tomorrow!

  • Car Dealer Power 2024 premiere takes place tomorrow
  • Best suppliers and top carmakers to represent will be named
  • The 2024 Car of the Year will also be revealed
  • Special video to air on our YouTube channel at 6pm on July 3

Time 10:49 am, July 2, 2024

The best suppliers, the best cars on sale and the best car manufacturers to represent will all be revealed tomorrow during our Car Dealer Power 2024 premiere.

Yes, the day is nearly upon us, having launched the awards in February. We had more entries than ever this year and the judges certainly had a tough job whittling them all down to a shortlist.

But the final decisions have now been made, and in just over 24 hours’ time the winners and highly commendeds will be revealed during a special video presentation by editor-in-chief James Baggott and associate editor James Batchelor on our YouTube channel.

We’ll be premiering our Car Dealer Power 2024 video at 6pm on Wednesday, July 3, announcing the winners for:

  • Cleaning Product
  • Recruitment Agency
  • Used Car Valuations
  • Consumer Lead Generation
  • Dealer Management System
  • Website Provider for Independent Dealers
  • Website Provider for Franchised Dealers
  • Provenance Checks
  • Warranties
  • Paint Protection
  • Auction House
  • Stock Acquisition
  • Online Advertiser for New Cars
  • Online Advertiser for Used Cars
  • Finance (Sub-Prime)
  • Finance (Prime)
  • Personalised Video
  • Extra Mile Award
  • Product Innovation
  • Manufacturer of the Year
  • Car of the Year

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘It’s been an incredible journey for this year’s awards. Some categories were pretty much neck and neck, meaning every vote really did count, so thank you to everyone who took part.

‘These awards are a true barometer of the industry and can throw up some real surprises. I’m really excited and can barely wait to reveal who has won what!’

The video will premiere on our YouTube channel at 6pm tomorrow, and people are encouraged to celebrate their success on social media, using the hashtag #CDPower to shout about their good news.

Make sure you tune in!

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.



