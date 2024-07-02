One day to go… We’ll be revealing who’s won what at Car Dealer Power 2024 tomorrow!

The best suppliers, the best cars on sale and the best car manufacturers to represent will all be revealed tomorrow during our Car Dealer Power 2024 premiere.

Yes, the day is nearly upon us, having launched the awards in February. We had more entries than ever this year and the judges certainly had a tough job whittling them all down to a shortlist.

But the final decisions have now been made, and in just over 24 hours’ time the winners and highly commendeds will be revealed during a special video presentation by editor-in-chief James Baggott and associate editor James Batchelor on our YouTube channel.

We’ll be premiering our Car Dealer Power 2024 video at 6pm on Wednesday, July 3, announcing the winners for:

Cleaning Product

Recruitment Agency

Used Car Valuations

Consumer Lead Generation

Dealer Management System

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Checks

Warranties

Paint Protection

Auction House

Stock Acquisition

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance (Sub-Prime)

Finance (Prime)

Personalised Video

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation

Manufacturer of the Year

Car of the Year

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘It’s been an incredible journey for this year’s awards. Some categories were pretty much neck and neck, meaning every vote really did count, so thank you to everyone who took part.

‘These awards are a true barometer of the industry and can throw up some real surprises. I’m really excited and can barely wait to reveal who has won what!’

The video will premiere on our YouTube channel at 6pm tomorrow, and people are encouraged to celebrate their success on social media, using the hashtag #CDPower to shout about their good news.

Make sure you tune in!