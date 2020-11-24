An online automotive sales specialist is looking for new talent to join its team – and they are happy for them to be based anywhere in the UK.

Vanarama – subject of a special Car Dealer Live which you can watch above – is looking for salespeople to join its car and van leasing business.

CEO Andy Alderson posted a LinkedIn update announcing the search and says the firm ‘don’t care’ where the new starters live.

He said: ‘We are looking for the best automotive talent to join us. We don’t care where you live, we don’t care where you are from and we don’t care if you want to work fully remotely.

‘All that matters is you have sales experience – leasing and/or car sales would be an advantage, you have a “customer first” approach, you’re hard working, want to learn and are prepared to live by our core values.’

Alderson believes that by 2025 40 per cent of new vehicles will be sold online and by 2030 online sales will be the dominant channel.

His firm is offering new starters the chance to work mostly from home with occasional visits to the office.

He said: ‘Successful applicants will need to attend a two-week induction programme. We will pay for accommodation.

‘There will also be a requirement for visits to HQ for one day a month (to start with) for things like training, collaboration and/or catch ups.’

Happy team

Vanarama sales person Marianna Ditri said: ‘I started working at Vanarama just over a year ago. I came from a completely different industry, having worked in administration previously.

‘I didn’t know what to expect, but since joining Vanarama I’ve received an endless amount of training, support and a team that feels like a family.’

Andrew Arkley, another member of the current sales team, used to work at a franchised main dealer before joining the online leasing broker.

He said: ‘After spending six years in sales working for VW in their showrooms I saw first-hand the whirlwind of online car brokers emerge as an alternative way for consumers to buy vehicles.

‘It made sales very difficult as we couldn’t compete with the likes of Vanarama on price, convenience and selection.

‘I was worried about missing the showroom atmosphere but the buzz around Vanarama is incredible – even in these difficult circumstances. It’s the best decision I’ve ever made, the team are fantastic and the support has made my adaptation easier.’

To apply for the roles, click here.

This post was sponsored by Vanarama