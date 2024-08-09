Opinion: Our culture has helped so many and is the key to success

I’ve been with First Response Finance since 2010, making it the longest tenure I’ve had with any company. What keeps me here? Quite simply, the culture!

I know that terms such as ‘culture’ and ‘wellbeing’ have become buzzwords in more recent times.

However, back in 2010, when I started out as a dealer account manager at First Response Finance, no one else was talking about these things, but First Response Finance was already putting them into action!

The company is built on three pillars: People, Service, and Profit.

We firmly believe that our staff are our greatest asset.

By investing in and supporting them, we empower them to deliver exceptional service, creating satisfied repeat customers and driving profitable growth that is reinvested in our people.

When I learned that Car Dealer Magazine readers had named us the best finance provider in the sub-prime category at Car Dealer Power for the fifth consecutive year, I was thrilled and couldn’t wait to share the news with our team.

Here’s what our marketing operations manager, Dan Casey, had to say about it…

‘It’s a massive honour to win the Finance Provider (Sub-Prime) category for the fifth consecutive year.

‘This achievement underscores our team’s commitment and our culture of always prioritising the customer.

‘Whether it’s helping someone buy a car for work or family needs, our focus remains on delivering outcomes that enhance their lives.

‘Our customers aren’t just individual car buyers; our network of dealers also relies on us to provide tools and services to finance sub-prime customers and grow their businesses.

‘Our commitment to service is pivotal: clear communication, streamlined processes, quick deal approvals and a deep understanding of customer needs make it easier for dealers to sell vehicles.

‘This commitment reflects First Response Finance’s ethos of People, Service, and Profit. By prioritising people and delivering exceptional service, profitability naturally follows.’

Over the past 26 years, we’ve helped thousands of dealers sell more than 200,000 vehicles to customers who were declined elsewhere.

We’ve also supported dealers through lockdowns, the cost-of-living crisis and industry uncertainties of recent years. Why? Because it was the right thing to do!

That’s the culture we have at First Response Finance – it’s what we do!

On behalf of all of us at First Response, a huge thank you to everyone who voted for us!

If you haven’t yet experienced our exceptional award-winning service, visit our dedicated site for dealerships at dealer.firstresponsefinance.co.uk.

