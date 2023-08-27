Opinion: Team effort and dealers’ trust are the winning factors for us

I have had many dealers ask me over the years: ‘Who is the best sub-prime finance company?’

Having spent the past 13 years working for First Response Finance, I might be somewhat biased and don’t believe I’m best positioned to answer the question.

I’ve always found that the best answer lies in the feedback, recognition and reputation we’ve developed over the past 20 years.

While everyone who works for First Response Finance contributes to the company’s success, the people who are best placed to answer the question are our dealer partners who work with us daily.

It’s their daily interactions and experiences of our service that provide the most accurate measure of our performance.

Our track record of being voted the best finance provider in the sub-prime category by Car Dealer readers for 11 of the past 12 years serves as a powerful measure of our service and the trust our dealer partners have in us.

We do not take these awards or recognition lightly; they reflect the collective effort of our entire team and the trust of our dealer partners.

These awards and recognition stand as an excellent benchmark compared with numerous other companies that are also performing exceptionally well, and we always appreciate the feedback.

In the words of James Batchelor, associate editor of Car Dealer, when announcing the 2023 Car Dealer Power Best Finance Provider – Sub-Prime award, ‘Readers love their superb service and passionate team that always goes above and beyond to help get the deal done.’

So why have motor dealers continually voted us one of the best sub-prime finance companies?

Well, since 1998 we’ve helped thousands of dealers sell more than 200,000 vehicles to customers who were turned down by their existing panel of finance lenders.

We’ve been able to do this because of our manual underwriting process, which allows us to carefully assess the applications that dealers propose to us.

Our dealer partners also love our automated approval process, designed for customers in the middle ground between prime and sub-prime.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, motor finance lenders and banks are tightening their lending criteria, meaning a larger number of customers will now need more assistance in getting approved for the car, bike, or van they want to buy.

Our flexible criteria allow us to consider applications on a case-by-case basis, providing a lifeline to customers who have been turned down elsewhere.

If you haven’t yet had the opportunity to experience our exceptional award-winning service, you can find more information on our dedicated site for dealerships – dealer.firstresponsefinance.co.uk.

This column appears in the latest edition of Car Dealer – issue 186 – along with news, reviews, interviews, features and much more! Read and download it for FREE here!