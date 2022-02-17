Park’s Nissan dealership moves into premium new showroom in East Kilbride

Park’s Nissan has moved into its new showroom in East Kilbride after extensive work inside and out on the site.

It features the manufacturer’s new ‘visual identity’, including the latest branding plus premium fixtures and fittings, and now has the latest tech for new and existing customers to explore the range how it suits them.

The Braeview Place showroom also boasts a state-of-the-art service department along with fully trained Nissan-approved technicians.

A vehicle configuration area has been created to help customers build cars to their own specification. It also has an enhanced customer waiting area with complimentary refreshments and wi-fi.

Customer parking has been increased as well.

Sales manager Kyle Bryson said: ‘It’s been an exciting journey creating our bright and spacious new dealership, and the team are looking forward to sharing the enhanced experience with our existing and new customers in our sales and service environment.

‘The customer buying experience has been enhanced, which will give us a better opportunity to deliver a greater customer experience.

‘We’ve already had lots of positive feedback and will ensure this will be cultivated in time.’

Spencer Clayton-Jones, director of network development and customer quality at Nissan, said: ‘We send the team at Nissan East Kilbride every good wish as they settle into their new home and embark on an exciting new era.

‘The dealership looks tremendous and showcases our cars in exactly the right way. We’re sure our customers will love it – congratulations to all concerned.’