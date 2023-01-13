Pat Kirk Ltd agrees deal to supply six brand new  Nissan Leafs to local training company

A Nissan dealership in Northern Ireland has agreed a new deal to supply six brand new Leafs to a training company aimed at helping people get into work.

The Pat Kirk dealership in Omagh is to deliver the EVs to 21 Training, in nearby Strabane, along with accompanying wall box chargers.

The firm helps school leavers, job seekers, employees and employers develop their skills with nationally recognised qualifications and employability support.

Serving communities from five locations across the West of Northern Ireland, it aims to help people from all backgrounds to develop their careers and achieve their ambitions.

The cars are to be used by tutors from the company when visiting employers and their employees across Northern Ireland.

Those directly involved in the deal at Pat Kirk Ltd were managing director Peter McDermott, sales manager Andrew Crawford and business manager Dean Harbison.

All the Leafs were delivered in the Acenta trim-level and 21 Training was over the moon with the new company cars.

McDermott said: ‘We are delighted to have secured this deal with 21 Training, a fantastic local business which helps many young and unemployed people in our area.

‘It has been a pleasure working with Kieran Kennedy, Mia Coyle, and all the team at 21 Training. We hope this will be the start of a long and fruitful partnership.’

Kieran Kennedy, Chairman of 21 Training, added: ‘We are delighted with our new fleet of electric vehicles. Our organisation is committed to delivering training with the lowest possible impact on the environment and using electric vehicles is one of a number of measures we are taking to reduce our carbon footprint in 2023. We know our staff will love driving our new Nissan Leafs.

‘It has been a pleasure dealing with the team at Pat Kirk. We highly recommend them to anyone considering a new electric vehicle.’

Pictured (from left to right): Andrew Crawford, Nissan sales manager at Pat Kirk Ltd; Kieran Kennedy, chairman at 21 Training; Mia Coyle, managing director at 21 Training; and Peter McDermott, managing director at Pat Kirk Ltd.

