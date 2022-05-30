Pendragon looks set for third shareholder revolt in as many years as another row erupts over bonuses

A huge row has erupted at Pendragon after shareholders reacted furiously to the news that bosses have still received their bonuses, despite the dealer group claiming almost £65m in public funds during the pandemic.

It is the third year in a row that executive bonuses have led to a shareholder revolt with powerful backer, Glass Lewis, describing the decision as ‘inappropriate’.

It also said the rewards were ‘incompatible’ with level of taxpayers’ money that went into keeping Pendragon alive at the height of Covid-19.

The investment group has now written to shareholders, calling against the re-election of non-executive director Mike Wright, who chairs Pendragon’s remuneration committee.

The Times reports it has also pleaded with them to reject the dealer group’s pay report at next month’s AGM.

Glass Lewis said: ‘We do not believe such a significant bonus payout in terms of maximum opportunity is reconcilable with the significant utilisation of government support.’

The firm also criticised Pendragon’s ‘insufficient response’ to shareholder dissent at previous meetings and said they should ‘escalate their concerns’ by opposing Wright’s re-election.

This could be the third year in a row that the company’s pay report is met with significant opposition, following a high-profile revolt led by Hedin Group last year.

Boss, Bill Berman, narrowly survived a shareholder rebellion over a pay deal that saw him pocket more than £3.2m during the pandemic. The deal included an £825,000 bonus.

Finance chief Mark Willis and COO Martin Casha also received bumper bonuses of £461,000 and £454,000 respectively. The remuneration report was eventually approved by 57.6 per cent.

A year prior to that, 41 per cent of shareholders voted against a pay deal that saw Berman earn £2.2m.

Berman has since stood down as non-executive chairman but remains in place as CEO of the group.

Since the controversy, Pendragon – which owns the Evans Halshaw and Stratstone brands – posted record-breaking profits of £83m in 2021.

The group has also made a strong start to 2022 and made a pre-tax profit of £18.7m in Q1.

It has not paid back any of the taxpayers’ money it claimed during the pandemic.

A spokesman for the company said: ‘The rewards are commensurate with this performance and in line with the wider sector.’

Pictured: Bill Berman, CEO of Pendragon