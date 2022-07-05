Pendragon’s CarStore agrees new partnership with world-famous Battersea animal welfare charity

Used car outfit CarStore has agreed a new partnership with the world-famous Battersea animal welfare charity.

The deal will see the Pendragon-owned firm offer tips and advice motorists travelling with their four-legged friends on board.

The company’s staff will also receive training and education from the charity’s specialists in how to handle customers with dogs.

The lessons will cover body language, the correct and incorrect way to greet a dog, plus tips on how to defuse potentially stressful situations.

It comes as a new study revealed that over half (52 per cent) of drivers are happiest while out with their dogs, despite more than two thirds (68 per cent) not knowing the rules surrounding doing so.

Bosses say the new arrangement will allow CarStore to ‘deliver on its commitment to flex to the needs of contemporary car-seekers’.

As part of the same aim, the firm also launched a We Buy Any Car-style ‘Direct’ service last week.

Kim Costello, CarStore’s chief marketing officer, said: ‘We know there has been a huge surge in pet ownership over the past couple of years and as a result, there has been an increase in prospective car buyers needing to accommodate their newfound dogs and their requirements.

‘We are now excited to be partnering with such an esteemed charity and are hoping to help as many of the nation’s dog owners as possible find the right car to suit their requirements.’