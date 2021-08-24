Peter Vardy signs up with Manheim for two years

The Peter Vardy Group has entered into a two-year partnership with remarketing provider Manheim.

It’ll take effect once volumes return to near-normal levels as the effects of the pandemic lessen, with the agreement delivering at least 4,000 trade vehicles a year via Manheim’s auction sites at Shotts and Washington, as well as parent company Cox Automotive’s Dealer Auction digital platform.

Manheim’s eVA Pro appraisal and valuation tool will be used at all 15 of Peter Vardy’s 15 dealerships to work out accurate vehicle values up to six months in advance.

Derek Lyon, franchise director at Peter Vardy, said: ‘Through signing up to work closely with Manheim, we feel confident that we will be well supported, even beyond the auction programme.

‘For example, eVA is a digital toolkit that enables us to take advantage of accurate valuations data for more effective pricing strategies.

‘We have also been introduced to several other digital wholesale tools that we are exploring closely with the Manheim team.’

Liam Quegan, managing director of Manheim Auction Services, added: ‘Peter Vardy is a well-known dealer group in Scotland, and everyone at Manheim warmly welcomes them to what we hope is a long and fruitful partnership.

‘We thank them for becoming a trusted partner and look forward to what the future brings.’

The family-run Peter Vardy Group has operated across Scotland since 2006. Its dealership marques include Porsche, Jaguar, Land Rover, BMW, Mini and Vauxhall.

It also runs two own-brand used car supermarkets in Glasgow and Dundee under the name Carz. More supermarkets are in the pipeline.

In addition, Peter Vardy caters for classic cars via the Peter Vardy Heritage dealership in Edinburgh.