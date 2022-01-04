RAC Dealer Network and Assurant Foundation make £20,000 donation to charity Ben

Automotive industry charity Ben has been given £20,000 by the RAC Dealer Network and the Assurant Foundation.

The RAC Dealer Network donated £10,000 and that was matched by the charitable arm of Assurant, which partners with the RAC in the warranty and aftersales sector.

Kellie Grocott, RAC director of sales at Assurant, said the donation was in recognition of the continuing needs of those helped by Ben.

‘The last couple of years have seen many people in the automotive industry need higher-than-usual levels of support, ranging from the financial to the emotional, and we are committed to giving back to the sector in which we work.

“We are very pleased to be able to make this donation on behalf of the 1,400 members of the RAC Dealer Network and the Assurant Foundation,’ she said.

‘Ben is an extremely worthwhile charity with which most people in the automotive industry are familiar, and the good work it does is very well known and widely respected.’

Matt Wigginton, fundraising director at Ben, added: ‘The last two years have created a situation where demand for our services has increased at the same time as our income has fallen, so we’re extremely grateful to the RAC Dealer Network and the Assurant Foundation for their generous support.

‘This donation will help Ben to ensure no one in automotive has to face life’s toughest challenges alone. When a member of our automotive family is struggling, we all rally to support them.’

