Used Car Awards 2021 general viewUsed Car Awards 2021 general view

Used Car Awards

Relive the grand occasion of the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2021 with our stunning picture gallery

  • Hundreds of professional photos from the event have been uploaded to our Flickr channel
  • A fantastic way to remember an amazing evening
  • Can you spot yourself at this year’s Used Car Awards?

Time 8 mins ago

Flash, bang, wallop, what a picture!

It was an amazing night at this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards on Monday (Nov 29) as the great and the good of the industry gathered at The Brewery in London for the first time in two years after the pandemic meant that last year’s event had to be a digital affair.

People couldn’t wait to put on their posh frocks and dinner suits for the grand occasion, and who could blame them?

And we’ve got a fantastic way for everyone to remember the incredible evening, with hundreds of photos uploaded to the Car Dealer Flickr channel!

There are pictures of the trophy winners as well as those who were highly commended of course – and congratulations once again to you all! – but our photographer was there from the start to the end.

You might have seen him popping up at the fun casino, sponsored by eBay Motors Group, or simply wandering round the venue and clicking away as the evening progressed, capturing all the fantastic atmosphere.

Of course, you may not have seen him at all – but did he see you and preserve you for posterity on camera? Click on the link below – where all the pictures are freely available – to find out.

We hope you enjoy looking back on the night when the stars of the used car industry shone and everyone was so pleased to be back together to celebrate and party!

CAR DEALER USED CAR AWARDS 2021 PICTURE GALLERY

