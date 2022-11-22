Revealed: The carmakers most likely to pass – and fail – MOTs

Ferrari has topped a list of the most likely car brands to pass an MOT.

New research from Go.Compare has revealed the Italian carmaker’s models have a 94 per cent pass rate – significantly higher than the national average pass rate of 80 per cent, according to government data.

Chryslers, meanwhile, are least likely to pass an MOT test with a success rate of just 73 per cent.

The ten worst car manufacturers for MOT pass rate also featured three carmakers that have disappeared from the UK – Chevrolet, Saab and Daihatsu.

Ryan Fulthorpe, motoring expert at Go.Compare said: ‘The variation in pass rates across different manufacturers certainly suggests that some vehicles are more primed to pass their MOT than others. However, it’s unlikely to be the only contributing factor.

‘Drivers should be aware that they can minimise their chances of MOT failure by conducting simple checks at home, as well as proper year-round maintenance of their vehicle.

‘Although the yearly MOT may seem like a stressful and costly part of owning a car, it is vital to ensure that the vehicles on Britain’s roads are safe.

‘Remember, if your car does not have a valid MOT certificate then your car insurance is also void, so it really is essential to check when your next MOT is due and keep it up to date.’

Ten best car manufacturers for MOT pass rate

Ferrari – 94% pass rate



Bentley – 91.6% pass rate

Porsche – 88.35% pass rate

Tesla – 87.08% pass rate

Lexus – 86.86% pass rate

Dacia – 84.96% pass rate

BMW – 84.11% pass rate

Audi – 83.7% pass rate

Skoda – 84% pass rate

Suzuki – 83.69% pass rate

Ten worst car manufacturers for MOT pass rate

Chrysler – 72.48% pass rate

Chevrolet – 72.61% pass rate

Daihatsu – 72.22% pass rate



Saab – 73.85% pass rate

Renault – 74.55% pass rate

Citroen – 77.04% pass rate

Vauxhall – 77.18% pass rate

Isuzu – 78.24% pass rate

Peugeot – 78.41% pass rate

Fiat – 78.64% pass rate