Revealed: The used car prices that went up the most last month

Over the weekend, Car Dealer revealed the 10 used models that lost the most value in the 12 months to the end of December. But what about the other end of the scale?

What of those vehicles that have shot up in price over the past year, as used car prices across the board continue to stay high?

Using the same data, from Auto Trader’s latest retail price index, the best-performing models can now be revealed.

The list is dominated by superminis, city cars and hatchbacks, suggesting an increased demand for small, affordable motors.

The likes of the Suzuki Alto (17.2 per cent) and Kia Picanto (17.7 per cent) both feature on the list, as well as the Saab 9-3 (19.6 per cent).

Also shooting up in value in December was the Hyundai i10 (20.4 per cent) as well as the Ford Ka (21 per cent) and Fiat Panda (21.5 per cent).

Elsewhere, two Peugeots – the 207 (22.1 per cent) and the 107 (23.8 per cent) – were narrowly beaten by the Vauxhall Agila (26.4 per cent).

Topping the list was the Fiat Punto, which saw its average asking price on Auto Trader reach £4,423 in December – a rise of 28.5 per cent.

The full list can be seen below…

10. Suzuki Alto

Average asking price: £3,707

£3,707 Price growth: 17.2%

9. Kia Picanto

Average asking price: £9,944

£9,944 Price growth: 17.7%

8. Saab 9-3

Average asking price: £5,384

£5,384 Price growth: 19.6%

7. Hyundai i10

Average asking price: £8,810

£8,810 Price growth: 20.4%

6. Ford Ka

Average asking price: £4,064

£4,064 Price growth: 21%

5. Fiat Panda

Average asking price: £6,592

£6,592 Price growth: 21.5%

4. Peugeot 207

Average asking price: £2,831

£2,831 Price growth: 22.1%

3. Peugeot 107

Average asking price: 3,744

3,744 Price growth: 23.8%

2. Vauxhall Aliga

Average asking price: £4,095

£4,095 Price growth: 26.4%

1. Fiat Punto

Average asking price: £4,423

£4,423 Price growth: 28.5%

