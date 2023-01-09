Log in

Revealed: The used car prices that went up the most last month

  • Auto Trader reveals the 10 used cars that saw the biggest year-on-year price rises in December
  • Fiat Punto enjoys biggest bounce, with prices rising by an impressive 28.5 per cent
  • Kia Picanto, Peugeot 107 and Ford Ka all feature on list dominated by small, affordable models
Time 8:16 am, January 9, 2023

Over the weekend, Car Dealer revealed the 10 used models that lost the most value in the 12 months to the end of December. But what about the other end of the scale?

What of those vehicles that have shot up in price over the past year, as used car prices across the board continue to stay high?

Using the same data, from Auto Trader’s latest retail price index, the best-performing models can now be revealed.

The list is dominated by superminis, city cars and hatchbacks, suggesting an increased demand for small, affordable motors.

The likes of the Suzuki Alto (17.2 per cent) and Kia Picanto (17.7 per cent) both feature on the list, as well as the Saab 9-3 (19.6 per cent).

Also shooting up in value in December was the Hyundai i10 (20.4 per cent) as well as the Ford Ka (21 per cent) and Fiat Panda (21.5 per cent).

Elsewhere, two Peugeots – the 207 (22.1 per cent) and the 107 (23.8 per cent) – were narrowly beaten by the Vauxhall Agila (26.4 per cent).

Topping the list was the Fiat Punto, which saw its average asking price on Auto Trader reach £4,423 in December – a rise of 28.5 per cent.

The full list can be seen below…

10. Suzuki Alto

  • Average asking price: £3,707
  • Price growth: 17.2%

9. Kia Picanto

  • Average asking price: £9,944
  • Price growth: 17.7%

8. Saab 9-3

  • Average asking price: £5,384
  • Price growth: 19.6%

7. Hyundai i10

  • Average asking price: £8,810
  • Price growth: 20.4%

6. Ford Ka

  • Average asking price: £4,064
  • Price growth: 21%

5. Fiat Panda

  • Average asking price: £6,592
  • Price growth: 21.5%

4. Peugeot 207

  • Average asking price: £2,831
  • Price growth: 22.1%

3. Peugeot 107

  • Average asking price: 3,744
  • Price growth: 23.8%

2. Vauxhall Aliga

  • Average asking price: £4,095
  • Price growth: 26.4%

1. Fiat Punto

  • Average asking price: £4,423
  • Price growth: 28.5%

