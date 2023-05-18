RRG Group teams up with OIdham Athletic Football Club

RRG Group has signed a sponsorship deal with Oldham Athletic Football Club.

The dealership company – owned by Car Dealer Top 100 firm Marubeni Auto Investments – will see its name on the front of Latics’ first-team shirts from the start of the 2023/24 season.

RRG will also feature extensively in activity across the club via the deal, which was for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1967, RRG currently boasts 21 dealerships across the north-west and West Yorkshire, as well as an accident repair centre plus a leasing and fleet division.

It represents eight brands, comprising Toyota, Lexus, Mazda, Peugeot, Skoda, Nissan, Kia and MG.

Collaborations involving all the brands will take place over the season, including new initiatives highlighting life with an EV, the use of hybrid technology and alternative powertrains.

Jonathan Royle, RRG head of marketing, said: ‘It’s a really exciting time to be getting involved with Oldham Athletic.

‘We share the sense of anticipation ahead of the new season and look forward to building our partnership.’

Latics CEO Darren Royle – no relation – said: ‘To have agreed a major partnership with RRG is an enormous privilege and we are looking forward to building a dynamic, forward-thinking relationship that will see activity across many areas of the club.

‘Over recent months, we have really enjoyed working alongside Jonathan, his team and Arran Bangham, the group’s vice-chairman.

‘They are all passionate about what they do and share our desire to shape a modern partnership which has many benefits for Oldham and the surrounding area.’