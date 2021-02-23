Car showrooms in Scotland have been given permission to let customers in to complete click-and-collect purchases – but by appointment only.

The Scottish government confirmed the move in a letter received today (Feb 23) by the National Franchised Dealers Association.

It comes as Nicola Sturgeon is preparing to announce details of how Scotland would emerge from lockdown, and follows yesterday’s announcement by Boris Johnson that non-essential retail in England could reopen from April 12.

The letter from Jamie Hepburn, the Scottish minister for business, fair work and skills, says ‘accessing the showroom to conclude the purchasing of the vehicle would be permissible at this time using an appointment system to manage customer numbers to as few in the showroom at any given time’.

He said that ideally it should only be one customer at a time. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing also needs to be in place.

Hepburn added: ‘As much of the purchase as possible should be completed online or by phone to ensure as little time as possible is spent in the showroom.

‘What is not permissible is for potential customers to come into the showroom to browse and to stay for any longer than is absolutely necessary to complete the purchase.’

The letter also emphasises that for the time being ‘people should only legitimately be leaving their homes for an essential reason which will ensure that they, their homes and occupants and their means of transportation can be maintained in a safe, secure way’.

NFDA chief executive Sue Robinson said: ‘Following our requests, it is extremely positive that the Scottish government has confirmed that amendments to the current operation of click-and-collect for dealerships in Scotland mean that accessing the showroom to conclude the purchasing of the vehicle would be permissible using an appointment system.

‘We thank the minister for considering our suggestions and enabling dealers to better serve their customers.

‘Our members continue to work incredibly hard to follow Covid-secure guidelines and ensure that staff and customers are kept safe.’

Government officials are also going to ‘give…serious consideration’ to the NFDA’s plea to allow unaccompanied test drives, saying the proposition ‘has merit’.