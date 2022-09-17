Sep 17: Vigil for Queen; Charles booed in Wales; Pound sinks to 37-year low; MW XM set to be unveiled

Queen’s grandchildren to hold vigil at her coffin with Duke of Sussex in uniform

The Queen’s grandchildren will stand guard around her coffin in London on Saturday, hours after their parents held an emotional vigil in the Palace of Westminster.

Notably, the Duke of Sussex will join his brother the Prince of Wales in wearing uniform around the coffin in Westminster Hall, ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.

Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourns, because he is no longer a working royal.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Boos heard over cheering well-wishers as King and Queen Consort visit Cardiff

Boos from anti-monarchy protesters could be heard over the hundreds of cheering well-wishers who greeted the King and Queen Consort at Cardiff Castle. Around 40 demonstrators gathered outside the castle walls on Friday with banners displaying messages such as “Abolish the Monarchy” and ‘Democracy Now’. It is the first negativity the King has encountered during his tour of the devolved nations as the new monarch.

Man arrested after disturbance inside Westminster Hall

A man has been detained following an incident in Westminster Hall as thousands of mourners file past the Queen’s coffin to pay their respects.

Metropolitan Police said the sombre mood was disrupted around 10pm on Friday, as the live feed from inside the hall cut away for a brief period.

A statement from Scotland Yard said: ‘Around 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance.’

Women ‘sexually assaulted in queue to see lying in state’, court told