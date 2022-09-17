Sep 17: Vigil for Queen; Charles booed in Wales; Pound sinks to 37-year low; MW XM set to be unveiled

Queen’s grandchildren to hold vigil at her coffin with Duke of Sussex in uniform
The Queen’s grandchildren will stand guard around her coffin in London on Saturday, hours after their parents held an emotional vigil in the Palace of Westminster.
Notably, the Duke of Sussex will join his brother the Prince of Wales in wearing uniform around the coffin in Westminster Hall, ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.
Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourns, because he is no longer a working royal.
Boos heard over cheering well-wishers as King and Queen Consort visit Cardiff
Boos from anti-monarchy protesters could be heard over the hundreds of cheering well-wishers who greeted the King and Queen Consort at Cardiff Castle.
Around 40 demonstrators gathered outside the castle walls on Friday with banners displaying messages such as “Abolish the Monarchy” and ‘Democracy Now’.
It is the first negativity the King has encountered during his tour of the devolved nations as the new monarch.
Man arrested after disturbance inside Westminster Hall
A man has been detained following an incident in Westminster Hall as thousands of mourners file past the Queen’s coffin to pay their respects.
Metropolitan Police said the sombre mood was disrupted around 10pm on Friday, as the live feed from inside the hall cut away for a brief period.
A statement from Scotland Yard said: ‘Around 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance.’
Women ‘sexually assaulted in queue to see lying in state’, court told
Two women were allegedly sexually assaulted in the queue to attend the Queen’s lying in state, a court has heard.
Adio Adeshine, 19, allegedly exposed himself and pushed into the mourners from behind, as they waited in line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday after Westminster Hall opened its doors to the public.
He is said to have gone into the River Thames in an attempt to evade police before coming out and being arrested.
Pound sinks to fresh 37-year low after worrying retail figures
The pound has hit a new 37-year low against the dollar as new official retail figures painted a bleak picture of the UK’s economy.
Sterling dropped below 1.14 dollars for a couple of hours on Wednesday morning, pushing it below recent lows and taking it to its worst point since 1985.
The drop came after newly released retail figures showed a drop of 1.6 per cent in August, compared to the 0.5 per cent fall economists predicted.
Train drivers set to resume strikes over pay
Train drivers will resume their strikes next month in a long-running row over pay.
Drivers at 12 train operators will walk out on October 1 and 5, affecting travel to and from the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, sources told the PA news agency.
A planned strike by drivers on September 15 was called off as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death.
Economic worries drag on FTSE as pound tumbles further
London’s markets sank into the red again and the pound tumbled as economic gloom descended on the City again ahead of central bank meetings next week.
The FTSE 100 ended the day down 45.39 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 7,236.68.
Elsewhere, the German Dax declined 1.81 per cent by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 1.38 per cent lower.
Flagship BMW XM due to be revealed on September 28
BMW has confirmed that its new range-topping XM SUV will be unveiled on September 28.
The latest in a flurry of new BMW models launched in 2022 to celebrate 50 years of the brand’s ‘M’ performance division, the XM is set to be the most controversial yet.
Teased last year by the Concept XM, it’s set to occupy flagship status in BMW’s SUV line-up, and feature a bold design with a huge double kidney grille.
Weather outlook
Today will see a settled and sunny day. Turning cloudier in northern Scotland, with a few scattered showers in the far north. A few showers in East Anglia at times with some strong winds, the BBC reports.
Tonight, it will be cloudy for Northern Ireland and Scotland with a few showers drifting in at times, particularly into northern and eastern Scotland. Dry with clear spells elsewhere.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy across much of the UK, with a few bright patches across England and Wales. A few light showers at times. Turning sunny in northern Scotland later on.
