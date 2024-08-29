Serial winner explains why Car Dealer Used Car Awards are THE highlight of the automotive year

The Car Dealer Used Car Awards are the highlight of the year for the motor trade and winning is a ‘special’ achievement for any automotive retailer.

That is according to serial winner Jamie Caple, who is hoping for more glory with his Derbyshire-based Car Quay dealership in 2024.

Speaking exclusively to Car Dealer, Caple said he felt ‘blessed’ to have been honoured at last year’s event, which saw him scoop our Dealer’s Dealer of the Year prize.

Car Quay also came out on top in our Used Car Dealership of the Year (Over 100 Cars) category and Caple is now encouraging businesses of all sizes to put themselves forward.

He told Car Dealer: ‘You simply have to be in it to win it, if you don’t enter then you can’t win. Get your entries in, let the judging panels know you exist and tell them your story. As the National Lottery advert used to say….. It Could Be you!

‘We will hope to be finalists again this year and can’t wait to head back to the Brewery in London for what is always an exceptional event.

‘Winning multiple awards last year meant so much. I was blessed to be recognised on a personal level by the industry and its people, an industry that has been a pivotal part of my life since I was 20-years-old, I’m a near 25-year veteran now!

‘More importantly, the business and the team being recognised too was the icing on the cake of another busy year. It’s a special moment and can be emotional too, simply being a part of the finalists is a massive achievement so winning is something truly amazing to experience.’

Reflecting on what makes the Used Car Awards stand out from other industry events, Caple was keen to highlight the feel-good nature of the ceremony.

He added: ‘The awards mean a lot, they really d0. It’s a combination of factors that makes it so special, the venue, the hosts, the representation on the evening of companies across the industry, the chance to celebrate successes and share fun and enjoyment with amazing people.

‘It really does feel like the event to end each year of trading on a high.

‘It’s a chance for us all to get together and for one night to relax, have fun, forget about the trials and tribulations of the job and connect with like minded individuals in a glamorous setting.

‘It really feels like the end of year party for the industry and having been to various awards over the years no one does it better than Car Dealer Magazine.’

To be in with a chance of a trophy, our nominations form needs to be completed and the process couldn’t be any more straightforward!

All you need to do is select the category that you’d like to nominate yourself or someone else for on the form and supply the requested details.

You have until Monday, September 30 to get your nominations in, with the gongs then dished out on Monday, November 25 at The Brewery in central London. Don’t miss out!

Car Dealer wants everyone to enjoy themselves at the Used Car Awards and wishes to emphasise that all its events are inclusive. Any kind of offensive behaviour – verbal or physical – will not be tolerated. Anyone deemed to be behaving offensively will be required to leave the venue immediately and the venue’s decision on the matter will be final. No refunds will be given in these circumstances. Those booking tickets assume full responsibility for the behaviour of their attendees. If anyone feels uncomfortable about somebody else’s behaviour, they should report the incident to the venue’s security staff as soon as possible.