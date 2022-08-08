Snows snaps up long-serving Vauxhall dealer Picador

South coast-based dealer group Snows has snapped up rival Picador.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, was completed on August 1, and sees the Vauxhall name being added to the roster of marques Snows represents, which includes BMW, Volvo, Mazda, Kia and Toyota, and six other Stellantis brands.

Around 90 Picador staff from across two Hampshire locations, Sholing in Southampton and Chandler’s Ford, near Eastleigh, will join Snows Motor Group.

Picador’s Vauxhall showroom in Winchester has closed with staff offered ‘re-location’, Snows told Car Dealer.

Along with Vauxhall, Picador had a Renault and Dacia used vehicle and authorised service and repairs franchise at Sholing. Snows confirmed to Car Dealer it will continue with this operation.

Neil McCue, chief operating officer for Snows, said: ‘We are very excited to take on this great business and warmly welcome Picador staff to Snows.’

He added: ‘It’s not difficult to see why Picador is a great addition to the Snows family.

‘Like Snows, Picador was established 60 years ago with a well-respected name in the region and loyal customers, who we hope will choose to enjoy the same excellent standards and service from us.

‘This exciting acquisition enables us to offer new and used Vauxhall cars and vans and used car sales, plus repairs and servicing for both the Renault and Dacia brands.

‘Together with our strengthened position with Stellantis (owners of Vauxhall, FCA and Peugeot), this will mean even more choice of quality vehicles for our customers.’

Picador was founded in 1962 and is celebrating its 60th anniversary. It has held a Vauxhall franchise since 1964 and is one of the British brand’s longest-serving dealers.

Its latest accounts for the year ended March 31, 2022 show the company made a pre-tax profit of £1.4m – up from the £1m the year before– while turnover was up from £26.9m to £41.2m.

The Picador trading name will change to Snows on September 1.

Pictured from left are Graham Jacobs, Picador’s chief executive, and Neil McCue, Snows chief operating officer