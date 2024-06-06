Snows staff rev up for inaugural major motor show at football ground

Snows Motor Group staff are gearing up to showcase cars from a host of brand partners at a major new motor show later this month.

MotoFest ’24 takes place on Saturday, June 15 at the Silverlake Stadium – home to Eastleigh Football Club – and will feature supercars, superbikes, classic cars, racing cars, electric cars and motorhomes.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm, which is based in Southampton, will be displaying cars made by 11 of the manufacturers it represents across the area, including Toyota, Cupra, Polestar, Peugeot, Vauxhall and Fiat.

A Formula One simulator for would-be racing drivers will add to the fun at the inaugural event, as will a Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance helicopter simulator.

Meanwhile, firefighters will demonstrate the skills they use when getting a casualty out from a vehicle after a road accident.

Funds raised will go towards Eastleigh FC’s community activities, including the club’s charity, which makes football kit and training accessible to disadvantaged youngsters and supports football for disabled people across the region.

A Snows spokesperson said: ‘We are thrilled to be taking part in the inaugural MotoFest event and can’t wait for the big day to arrive.

‘We’re really looking forward to showcasing the cars produced by many of our well-known manufacturer partners and we’ll have something for everyone – from city cars and superminis to SUVs, off-roaders and a wide choice of electric vehicles.’

Tom Coffey, vice-chairman of Eastleigh FC, said he was ‘delighted’ the club was the venue for the first MotoFest, adding: ‘We are always trying to find ways to attract a different audience to the Silverlake Stadium and we feel there is no better way to do that than by hosting this event.

‘It’s wonderful that Snows Motor Group have agreed to get involved and we’re sure their presence will help the day be a big success.’