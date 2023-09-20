SsangYong adds to UK dealer network with new family-run showroom in Dorset

SsangYong has added to its UK dealer network after partnering with the family-run Purbeck Motors in Dorset.

The dealership forms part of the Wool & Bovington Motors Group which has been in the same family since it was founded way back in 1950.

The brainchild of WWII veteran Major W.R.S Pyne, and his son Robert, the firm is now in run by the fourth generation of the Pyne family.

The new showroom, with ‘high-quality sales and aftersales facilities’ for SsangYong customers, is located on Corfe Road in Wareham, near Poole.

It will also include an aftersales centre, refreshments and free wifi.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said ‘We are very happy that Purbeck Motors are joining our franchise.

‘With extensive knowledge, excellent motor industry experience, and a strong customer-centric ethic, we know that customers will be taken care of at Purbeck. We are very much looking forward to working with the Purbeck team, and we welcome them on board.’

Richard Custard, general manager of Purbeck Motors, added: ‘Our partnership with SsangYong is a fantastic opportunity and one that we really want to make the most of with the brand.

‘Our customers and their needs are paramount to everything we do, and we are excited to be able to offer quality, reliable SsangYong vehicles and parts to our customers.

‘We join at an exciting time, just as the brand launches a facelift Musso, Rexton and Tivoli, as well as the brand-new Torres early next year.

‘We look forward to welcoming our customers into the showroom, where they can experience the vehicles for themselves and browse the wonderful offers that we have available.’