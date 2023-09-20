Log in

News

SsangYong adds to UK dealer network with new family-run showroom in Dorset

  • SsangYong expands franchise in Southwest with Purbeck Motors
  • Wareham dealership forms part of family-run Wool & Bovington Motors Group
  • Bosses say new partnership is a ‘fantastic opportunity’
Advert

Time 11:46 am, September 20, 2023

SsangYong has added to its UK dealer network after partnering with the family-run Purbeck Motors in Dorset.

The dealership forms part of the Wool & Bovington Motors Group which has been in the same family since it was founded way back in 1950.

The brainchild of WWII veteran Major W.R.S Pyne, and his son Robert, the firm is now in run by the fourth generation of the Pyne family.

Advert

The new showroom, with ‘high-quality sales and aftersales facilities’ for SsangYong customers, is located on Corfe Road in Wareham, near Poole.

It will also include an aftersales centre, refreshments and free wifi.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said ‘We are very happy that Purbeck Motors are joining our franchise.

Advert

‘With extensive knowledge, excellent motor industry experience, and a strong customer-centric ethic, we know that customers will be taken care of at Purbeck. We are very much looking forward to working with the Purbeck team, and we welcome them on board.’

Richard Custard, general manager of Purbeck Motors, added: ‘Our partnership with SsangYong is a fantastic opportunity and one that we really want to make the most of with the brand.

‘Our customers and their needs are paramount to everything we do, and we are excited to be able to offer quality, reliable SsangYong vehicles and parts to our customers.

‘We join at an exciting time, just as the brand launches a facelift Musso, Rexton and Tivoli, as well as the brand-new Torres early next year.

‘We look forward to welcoming our customers into the showroom, where they can experience the vehicles for themselves and browse the wonderful offers that we have available.’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108