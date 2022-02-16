St Leonards Motors Group signs up for new two-year remarketing deal with Eastbourne Car Auctions

It’s been a busy start to 2022 at Eastbourne Car Auctions with another multi-franchise dealer agreeing a long-term remarketing deal.

Multi-franchise dealer St Leonards Motors Group (SLM) has today (Feb 16) announced a new two-year remarketing partnership with Eastbourne Car Auctions (ECA).

As well as supplying storage and logistics to the group’s network of 11 locations and three major franchises across Norfolk and the south-east of England, ECA will see more than 2,000 group vehicles being offered through its disposal channels.

Vehicles will continue to be offered via physical and online auctions as well as Buy It Now channels, together with the ECA trade-only app Your4Court.

Your4Court was designed to allow vehicles to remain on dealership forecourts, maximising retail opportunity whilst being marketed for a trade sale.

ECA has a large transport fleet operating out of a three-acre auction complex and a 10-acre storage facility.

Jason Barlow, SLM group director, said: ‘When appointing a supply partner, SLM look at the core values behind that supplier.

‘We have always been impressed with the way ECA conduct their business.

‘The relationship that we have built with both ECA and their customer has seen impressive results for us, and I feel that a new two-year partnership will only see this relationship grow further.’

ECA director Jon Mitchell said: ‘We have enjoyed having the SLM Group as remarketing partners for a number of years.

‘During that time, the value they have placed on building a strong relationship with both us and our buyer base has helped the partnership to flourish, and we look forward to expanding on this over the next two years.’

Contact Eastbourne Car Auctions on 01323 520295 or visit ebca.co.uk.

Pictured at top is St Leonards Motors Group’s Attleborough Toyota site in Norfolk