Staff at BMW Maidenhead pledge 10 homes to charity for people in Syria

Staff at car dealership Sytner BMW Maidenhead have pledged to raise enough money to build 10 homes for those in need in Syria.

Senior service advisor Sulman Hussain, pictured above, came up with the idea to start the fundraising after he attended a charity event for SKT Welfare.

SKT stands for Spreading Kindness Together and provides urgent aid and sustainable relief to millions of people around the world.

Hussain said: ‘A few friends and I went to a charity event recently where we learned about an opportunity to raise money to help those in need in Syria.

‘We decided to pledge 10 homes and help SKT Welfare raise achieve their goal of building four villages of safe, secure and strong homes in Syria.’

He continued: ‘With the help of SKT Welfare and our colleagues, we are planning to raise the amount required in order to build 10 homes for those in need in the No Fly Zone area in Sham, Syria.

‘With the charity’s 100 per cent donation policy, every penny of the donations from ourselves go directly to those who need it most.

‘The donations made my colleagues and customers will go towards building a school for the village, energy required for homes, quick access to the nearby SKT hospital and a safe space for women.’

Louise Schembri, head of business at Sytner Maidenhead BMW and Slough MINI, said: ‘We’re so proud of Sulman and his efforts to raise money for a fantastic cause, we will all absolutely get behind him in his pledge to build 10 homes in villages that need support.

‘As the leading dealer group, we want to lead the way, not only in the way that we delight both colleagues and customers, but in the legacy that we leave in the communities in which we work.’