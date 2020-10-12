A Renault showroom in Cardiff has undergone a deep-clean and 13 employees are self-isolating after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Penarth Road dealership – which has some 60 employees in all – is still open for business, according to a report by Wales Online.

The action was taken after one worker tested positive. The manufacturer was quoted as saying it was notified on October 6 and took immediate action to identify other members of staff who had had close contact with the person.

That led to 12 other workers being requested to self-isolate for a fortnight, with one of those suffering subsequently suffering symptoms and testing positive as well.

‘The dealership has subsequently undergone a deep sterilisation,’ Renault was quoted as saying.

‘All staff fully comply with PPE guidelines at all times, including wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing and washing their hands on a regular basis.

‘We also exercise temperature checking upon entry to the dealership for all staff on a daily basis.

‘Anyone with an elevated temperature is sent home as a precautionary measure and advised to seek medical guidance and testing.’

All businesses in England and Wales that are open to the public, including dealerships, are being encouraged to have the NHS Test and Trace QR code on display, so people can use the contact tracing app in the fight against coronavirus.

Seventeen areas of Wales including Cardiff currently (Oct 12) face lockdown restrictions.

The Renault spokesperson added: ‘We have taken precautions to ensure our customers have not been put at risk.

‘Each customer contact point is distanced by two metres from the Renault retail staff. This is then further enhanced with perspex screens.

‘As a result, our dealership remains open, complying fully with the government guidelines to ensure we can provide the best possible service to our customers in a safe environment.

‘We take the safety of our colleagues, their families and our customers extremely seriously and believe we have acted swiftly to contain the situation.’

It comes as eight cases of coronavirus were also confirmed at Evans Halshaw in Wakefield.

The staff affected and those who known to have been in close contact with them were said to be self-isolating, reported the Yorkshire Evening Post on Friday (Oct 9), with the Chantry Bridge showroom being deep-cleaned.

Wakefield Council’s director of public health, Anna Hartley, said it had worked closely and quickly with Evans Halshaw, Public Health England and the Health & Safety Executive to limit the spread further.

Evans Halshaw managing director Gary Armstrong was quoted as saying: ‘The health and well-being of our associates is our absolute priority, and we have done everything we can throughout the pandemic to protect our teams.

‘Over the last week, we have seen a small number of our associates test positive for Covid-19, reflective of an increase in cases in the wider area.

‘They are currently self-isolating in accordance with government guidelines and will not return to work for at least 14 days.

‘Following consultation and full inspection of our Covid-19 preventative measures with local authorities, the site will remain open for customer sales and service.

‘As we have done throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we are working in partnership with Wakefield Council, Public Health England and the HSE to ensure we continue to operate a safe environment for our customers and associates.’

